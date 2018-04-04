Zumba gran just turned 90 and is still dancing away

Inspirational Isobel Stuart began the active dance classes in Aberdeen seven years ago.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5763724586001-zumba-gran.jpg" />

A determined 90-year-old grandmother is proving age is no barrier to passion by dancing away at her twice-weekly Zumba classes.

Isobel Stuart, who celebrated her milestone birthday in March, works out twice a week at her local community centre in Aberdeen.

"I love the music and the movement, it gets you going," she says laughing.

"That's what I love."

Isobel first tried the dance-fitness programme in January 2011 when a flyer dropped through her letterbox.

She immediately signed up and has been going to class ever since.

Isobel takes to the floor. STV

The nonagenarian met her late husband, Bill, at a dance when she was a teenager and says even today her "feet are always tapping".

She danced with her Bill for over 20 years and the couple regularly went ballroom dancing together.

"If you sit down, that is fatal," she says. "So that is why I like to keep going."

Her drive is all the more remarkable given that she suffers from scoliosis, a medical condition in which a person's spine twists and curves to the side.

"I know it's there and sometimes I do ache," she says, "but there's nothing that can be done so I just have to get up and go."

"Otherwise if I didn't go I reckon I'd stiffen up and I don't want that," she adds.

"I want to keep going."

Isobel says she has no plans to stop dancing. STV

Her favourite song to Zumba to was Neil Sedaka's Calendar Girl. Then Isobel herself suggested a switch up to Glenn Miller's In the Mood.

Isobel also firmly believes that age should never be a barrier to doing what you love and hopes that others will join her in keeping fit.

The inspirational grandmother says she has absolutely no plans to hang up her dancing shoes any time soon.

"Not until I am forced to give it up," she says. "I will keep going as long as I can... fingers crossed."

