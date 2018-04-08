My Elizabeth: Grieving mother's letter to daughter she lost

Natalia Spencer now tries to help other parents who have experienced the loss of a child.

Bright star: Elizabeth Spencer lost her life to a rare condition. Natalia Spencer

It was a letter a parent would hope in the depth of their hearts they would never have to write.

My beautiful little one,

This is so unusual to write you a letter but I desperately want to get in touch with you and I cannot think of any other way. You don't have a phone in Heaven, do you? Oh, I so much wish you did! It would make such a big difference to me even if l could call you only once just to check that you arrived safely.

I just wanted to tell how much I love you. Just in the same way as I did before, and will forever. Do you remember how I told you that you are my best ever gift in this universe? You are. Always.

Over the Easter weekend, Natalia Spencer sat and wrote down the words she desperately wanted her daughter Elizabeth to hear.

It had been three years since she had been forced into a goodbye she never wanted to take place.

It was late November 2015 and the Christmas lights had already been up, but the five-year-old ballerina, who loved Wallace and Gromit and trips to the seaside, was suddenly clinging to life support, her mother beside her.

It was meant to have been a simple chest infection but within a few hours, little Elizabeth Spencer had been struggling for breath and fighting for her life.

Eighteen days later, she passed away, her small body falling victim to a rare autoimmune condition called secondary HLH.

Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis - sparked by a common virus - had caused her organs to shut down.

The "little chatterbox" Natalia had loved, the daughter she describes as exceptionally beautiful inside and out with "a very kind, generous, caring heart" was gone.

Elizabeth and her great love of the seaside. Natalia Spencer

Do people get older in heaven? Are you growing? Or will you be five always?

Natalia's whole world was shattered but in the days that followed, a new strength took over.

Grief stricken, Natalia felt strongly that she wanted to honour her daughter's memory by raising money for the hospital where she was treated and in so doing help other poorly children.

Being by the sea was something Elizabeth loved so Natalia created Elizabeth's Footprint and decided to walk round the entire coast of Britain.

A group of other mother mothers and friends helped her, rallying round to put things in place so that Natalia could start walking.

"I hope that by completing this walk I will be able to bring something positive from Elizabeth's death," she said.

"Her memory will live on through the people I meet along the way and all those who are touched by her legacy."

On Valentines Day 2016, Natalia stepped through her front door and started to put one foot in front of the other.

She called it her "Walk of Love".

Natalia arrives in Scotland during her coastal challenge. Natalia Spencer

In the weeks and months ahead, steps turned into miles, and miles turned into hundreds then thousands of miles.

At each leg of her journey, other parents who had suffered the loss of a child messaged her, offering words of encouragement.

Just under a year later, she had walked 6000 miles round the entire British coastline, raising over £232,000 for the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Bristol Children's Hospital.

It meant they could purchase three new ventilators, along with critical care equipment for the specialist ambulance service that transports critically ill children like Elizabeth.

Her second challenge took place on the second anniversary of Elizabeth's death. Natalia undertook an 80 miles walk, across the Isles of Lewis and Harris in the Outer Hebrides.

She suffered mild hypothermia but finished her challenge.

She is now on her third Walk of Love in memory of Elizabeth.

Do you remember when a few weeks before you were gone, you started to ask me what will I do when you die? I often think about it. Did you really know? Did you try to prepare me for a different life without you? And do you know what am I doing in your memory?

Natalia plans to cover 1,000 miles in 70 days. Natalia Spencer

Natalia plans to cover 1,000 miles in 70 days, starting on Mother's Day and finishing on May 29, 2018, on what would be Elizabeth's eighth birthday.

She has set a fundraising goal of £1m.

"Whatever you do, however big or small, you will be helping to provide poorly children, like my little Elizabeth, with the very best chance," she says.

People have already flocked to support and join Natalia on her journey.

Last week, a group of women walked by her side for the day, while others brought her fresh scones to keep her going.

Always, she says, Elizabeth is on her mind. Which is why Natalia took time during her current callenge to write to her daughter.

Oh, Elizabeth, l have millions of questions for you but there is no answer. Your photo is silent. And it is not really you.

You are somewhere else. Perhaps far away from earth but still very close to me. Always.

My broken heart is connected to you in the same way like it did when I was holding you tight in my embrace, enjoying the sweetest joy of just loving you and just being with you.

That is how strongly I feel your presence despite not having seen you for more than two years. But I wouldn't know the time if the world didn't tell me.

I guess, because you took me with you to heaven and we both are here, and there, until we are together again.

You can help Natalia by supporting her with your own Acts Of Kindness such as holding a fundraising event, sponsoring, walking, hosting or just reading and sharing her posts.

