Sober clubbing: Where the bar is vegan and hangover free

The alcohol-free event aims to establish a popular health conscious craze in Scotland.

Sober clubbing: The event will have a vegan friendly bar and facials.

For DJ and music producer Ronnie Whittaker, clubbing has always been all about the music.

"It's in my blood and my soul," he says, speaking about how his passion for techno and dance music developed in his youth - an appreciation he thinks is best shared on a packed dance floor.

Bringing a health craze to Scotland already rooted in places like Sweden, Australia and America, Ronnie is hopeful Scots will join him in embracing the concept of sober clubbing.

Encouraged by the positive response to the debut event in Glasgow at the start of the year, the city will again play host to an alcohol free dance party on April 29 called Natural Vibes.

Ronnie has been evolving the idea over the past two years after founding Conscious Dance Scotland and hosting 'ecstatic dance' events in places like yoga studios.

Proving popular across several cities in Scotland, he was encouraged to move the concept into a nightclub environment where there would be more of a party atmosphere.

"It is like a normal typical nightclub event," he says. "Techno music, dance music, it's just like any other club.

"The only difference is that we don't serve alcohol and we don't encourage any drug use.

"Most of the enjoyment and good feeling we have in clubbing actually comes from the appreciation for the music and letting ourselves go and dancing - expressing ourselves freely.

"I think that most of the good buzz - the good feeling - comes from these things."

Ronnie Whittaker says sober clubbing is an opportunity for people to express themselves.

By taking alcohol out of the equation, Ronnie says he has noticed a shift towards more people dancing, with the sober clubbers encouraged to dress colourfully and help create a festival feel.

"Everyone is on the same page," he says. "More people are inclined to get up and dance. They are not bothered about sitting down and shouting at each other over the loud music."

In place of alcohol, a vegan-friendly health bar will be serving free fruit as well as natural energy drinks and vegan snacks.

And, in an unusual twist to the conventional nightclub format, there will also be an area set up for clubbers to relax with facials, as well as free makeovers.

By adding these unique elements, Ronnie hopes the sober clubbing concept will appeal to a wide range of people.

"It's not specifically for the recovery community although they are very welcome," he says. "It's not specifically for the health and fitness yoga crowd although they are welcome. It is for everybody.

"A lot of people go out and get drunk and have a hangover the next day," Ronnie adds. "That's not really enjoyable.

"Although they might enjoy the drink and the night they have, there is just such a down side, such an unhealthy side effect to it as well.

"Having sober clubbing here is an opportunity for people to let go and be themselves and have a great fun time in a health orientated way.

"Fundamentally, sober clubbing is about people just completely being themselves and enjoying themselves."

