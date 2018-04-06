Knife crime: London looking to Scotland to end epidemic

A crime wave in the UK capital has resulted in more than 50 murders this year so far.

Knife crime: Massive fall in Scotland's figures since 2007.

Not for the first time, politicians south of the border are looking to the example set by Scotland for a strategy to tackle knife crime.

In London, a series of fatal stabbings have created the sense of a growing, almost intractable social problem.

The death of a young man in Hackney on Wednesday night took the total number of suspected murders in the capital past 50, only three months into the year.

On Thursday, six more blade attacks took place in the UK capital, among the victims was a 13-year-old boy.

Back in 2005, the city of Glasgow was dealing with a similar epidemic. Scotland as a whole saw its highest homicide rate in a decade that year.

Glasgow's 40 murders in 2004/05 accounted for more than a third of the Scottish total, earning it the infamous moniker of the murder capital of western Europe.

The city's police force at the time, Strathclyde Police, launched a new strategy to deal with knife crime and other violent crime: a holistic approach that sought to deal with the issue by treating it as a social and public health challenge.

It resulted in the launch of the pioneering Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) which focused on preventing violent crime through community and youth work, education and social services.

Labour's Diane Abbott has been calling for an anti-knife crime strategy in London similar to that introduced in Glasgow.

"They have brought the number of deaths from knife crime down to zero last year," she said.

Fact-check

Strathclyde Police: Old force established the violence reduction unit. © STV

The violence reduction strategy in Glasgow and Scotland has indeed been a success, by any measure.

Since 2007, violent crime has dropped by almost half and crimes involving a weapon are down by two-thirds, with Glasgow making up a third of this decrease.

The murder rate in Glasgow has fallen by more than 60% in the past decade, according to the official figures.

But Abbott's statement of no deaths from knife crime relates only to children and teenagers, not Glasgow as a whole.

In fact, from 2011 to 2016, not a single person under 20 died in an incident involving a knife.

And in 2017, no child or teenager was killed by knife crime in the whole of Scotland - while in England and Wales, the figure hit an eight-year high.

On the other hand, the murder rate across Scotland increased last year by 10% to 64 homicides, with almost half attributable to stabbings.

One in five of these killings occurred in Glasgow.

Knife crime, violent crime and murders are all still happening on Glasgow's streets - but the success in changing cultures around violence for younger generations cannot be overstated.

However, there remain caveats.

School attacks

Bailey Gwynne: He died in incident at Cults Academy, Aberdeen. Family handout

The last Scottish pupil to die in a knife-related incident in school was 16-year-old Bailey Gwynne in Aberdeen in 2015.

His death sparked renewed interest in violence and knife crime within schools.

An STV News investigation revealed that almost 700 pupils were excluded from primaries and secondaries for carrying out armed assaults between 2011 and 2016.

The figures included attacks with weapons like knives but not assaults with everyday items that could be used as improvised weapons like pencils or compasses.

Glasgow City Council recorded the highest number of exclusions with 128 but revealed it had only reported two instances to police as assaults.

Despite there being no knife-related pupil deaths in Scottish schools since October 2015, that does not mean the problem of knife crime has gone.

For the first time, Police Scotland began producing official statistics related to knife crime in schools in 2017.

In the first three quarters of 2017/18, there were 45 instances of pupils using offensive weapons in schools for other criminal activity, such as threatening or assaulting a classmate or a teacher.

This amounts to more than one such incident a week in Scottish schools.

So while major progress has clearly been made on tackling knife crime among young people, Scotland is perhaps fortunate there have not been more fatalities, particularly in schools.

Nonetheless, Diane Abbott is right to point to the Scottish model as one that could bring about a change elsewhere in the UK.

Strathclyde Police's 13-year-old initiative has also caught the attention of London mayor Sadiq Khan.

He cited the VRU's public health approach last June when he announced his own knife crime strategy, followed by the launch of an anti-knife crime campaign in November.

It remains to be seen if these moves are enough to begin tackling the crime wave sweeping London's streets.

