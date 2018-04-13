Marathon runners try to break world records in fancy dress

Bob Johnson, from the Borders, plans to take on the 26-mile course dressed as Mr Potato Head.

Marathon: More than 90 record attempts will take place. Guinness World Records

As the London Marathon fast approaches, runners across the world are warming up to take to the streets.

While some are aiming for a personal best, others hope to snag a Guinness World Record.

A total of 98 runners will be competing for 90 world records on April 22.

One of the runners is Bob Johnson, from Walkerburn in the Borders.

This will be the 18th London Marathon for the 59-year-old and his 25th marathon in total.

While Mr Johnson's personal record for the London Marathon is 2 hours 55 minutes, he is hoping to break a more unusual record.

Mr Johnson is aiming to smash the world record for the fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional toy.

Toy: Bob Johnson will take on the course as Mr Potato Head. Guinness World Records

The current record stands at 4 hours 58 minutes.

Mr Johnson is no stranger to holding records - he previously won the title for the fastest marathon as a three-dimensional bird, for which he dressed as an ostrich, in 2015.

This year, he will take on the 26.2 mile course dressed as Mr Potato Head, of which he said: "The costume is great - I just need to run well in it."

Mr Johnson will also be raising money for Afghanaid during his run.

Another runner taking to London's streets will be Craig Clarke, who hopes to smash the record for fastest marathon in Highland dress.

Kilt: Craig Clarke hopes to beat the Highland dress world record. Guinness World Records

The 54-year-old from Paisley is also no stranger to marathons, saying that he has lost count of how many he has run over the years.

He says that the London Marathon will be "in the hundreds" for him.

However, this will be the first time he has ran a marathon in fancy dress, trying to break the current record time of 3 hours 15 minutes in a kilt.

Mr Clarke's chosen charity is the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

He said he chose this particular charity because the hospital had been there for his children and his friend's children in the past.

Other records runners will be competing for include fastest marathon dressed as a crustacean, fastest marathon dressed as a stationery item, and fastest marathon dressed as a dragon.

