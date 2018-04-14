Scots boy's wish to end homelessness with bundles of socks

Joseph Cox has helped give hundreds of socks and gloves to rough sleepers in Edinburgh.

Carrying a light blue hessian bag, Joseph Cox walks up to a homeless man on Edinburgh's Royal Mile and cheerfully asks if he would like a pair of socks.

The man, sat by a telephone box gladly accepts the 11-year-old's invitation as he dives into his bag to find him the perfect set to keep his feet warm.

Heads turn as the young boy happily chats away to him, telling the man about his project Socks for the Street.

Just six months ago, Joseph was moved by the number of homeless people on the streets during a school trip and vowed to do something to help.

"I started this project to help raise awareness and collect things to give to homeless people so I can make their lives better and hopefully get them out of the streets," the school boy explains.

The 11-year-old loves to chat with the people he meets. Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland

Talking to the Bethany Christian Trust alongside his mother Anna, he found that the charity was in desperate need of socks to hand out to the homeless as the weather began to get colder.

Asking his headteacher at Leith Primary School if it could become a collection point for Socks for the Street, headmistress Fiona Craig was delighted to help.

"When Joseph first came to me and asked if the school wanted to help support him with this, I was absolutely thrilled a young person would be so thoughtful and really had a plan of action to try and do something about it," she says.

Setting up an Amazon wish list with items such as balaclavas and thick socks to keep people warm, donating to Socks for the Street was also opened to members of the public.

"Joseph thought about the amount of people that were in his school and we set a target of 300 pairs of socks to distribute before Christmas before it got cold," Anna explains.

But the school was not prepared for the amount of donations they would receive, with socks, underwear, sleeping bags, gloves and muffs being donated from across the world to the Edinburgh school.

Joseph was nominated for a Rotary Young Citizen Award by the local community. Peter Croan

Socks for the Street has now donated more than 2000 pairs of socks, which have been distributed through the Bethany Christian Trust, soup kitchens and other homelessness organisations in the city.

Joseph himself insists on carrying a bag wherever he goes incase he spots someone in need.

"He will sit and chat to people and then hand out socks and underwear and hats to people on the street," Anna explains.

"The guys on the street have always been very kind and welcoming to Joseph, very chatty and they're always really impressed to see a young child going out and speaking to them and handing them things.

"Quite often you see it inspires other people around him to also give these guys food or money or something out their bag.

"Joseph is inspiring other people to do something which is really good to see."

Joseph's philanthropy was noticed by the local Rotary club, who put him forward for the Rotary Young Citizen Awards which recognises achievements of inspirational young people across Great Britain and Ireland.

Travelling to Torquay for the awards ceremony on April 7 with his mother, Joseph was presented with a trophy and £500 for his charity

Joseph met Princess Anne following his award win. Peter Croan

Joseph says: "I never expected to win an award but this means a lot to me and I hope it will help raise more awareness of my project and how simple it can be to start making a difference."

Rotary President Denis Spiller said: "Joseph is a real inspiration to us all.

"He saw a problem and got on with fixing it.

"He has, literally, brought warmth into people's lives as well as made them feel valued."

Extraordinarily proud of her son, who met Princess Anne at the ceremony, Anna says her son hopes to have inspired other young children to start similar projects in their own primary schools.

As for his own ambitions, Joseph has a simple wish - to end homelessness.

"When I was seven, I went into town and I didn't see very many [homeless people] but over the years, there's more and more so I just want to do something," he says.

"I want to end homelessness in Scotland and hopefully, maybe, the UK."

