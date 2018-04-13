  • STV
  • MySTV

Soapbox derby: Student engineers put racers to the test

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Cars built on a shoestring budget were raced at an event at Robert Gordon University.

Student engineers have gone head-to-head in a fiercely competitive soapbox race at Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen.

The third-year students put their vehicles, built on a shoestring budget, to the test on a downhill route on the university's campus on Friday.

They have been working since February to design and construct their cars as part of a student project aimed at encouraging mathematical, analytical and team-working skills.

The soapbox racers are comprised of a two-metre go-kart style body with brakes, steering and a safety roll cage.

Nineteen teams had three attempts to complete the carefully planned route, weaving through obstacles to test their manoeuvrability, brakes, steering and the pilot's handling skills with gold, silver and bronze trophies to be presented to the three fastest teams.

Certificates and trophies will be presented to the best three teams following assessment of build quality, functionality, safety features, performance timings and structural integrity of the yachts after the race.

The students spent time researching and designing their racers before setting to work on the fabrication process with a budget of £200 per team.

Bobsled: Some vehicles did better than others.
Bobsled: Some vehicles did better than others. STV

Some did better than others - chain, wheel and bodywork malfunctions afflicted a few teams - and a number of vehicles needed the odd shove to help keep going down the track.

Dr Morgan Adams, module coordinator from RGU's School of Engineering, told STV News the students were being assessed on eight different elements.

He said: "The assessment process was fairly rigorous: to look at their mechanical design, their calculations, the theoretical stuff, and then the end-game of actually getting here and putting everything to the test.

"Ideally it's the fastest (who gets the best grade) but we have to make allowances for how well they do, how much pushing they need, so there might be a little bit of flexibility on what the actual overall result is."

Among the soapbox prototypes brought to compete were an ill-fated all-American design whose wheel completely buckled around a bend.

However, a more successful Jamaican bobsled-style car made it both down the hill and all the way back up, with one of the engineers behind it expressing surprise at how "perfectly" the brakes worked.

"It's an eclectic mix of some great design, some wishful thinking, but it's all good fun and I think the students enjoy it," said Dr Adams.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.