Why Shelter Scotland isn't celebrating its 50th birthday

Five decades after the charity was founded 30,000 people are still homeless in Scotland.

This year marks the 50th birthday of Shelter Scotland - but the country's largest homelessness charity is not celebrating.

Five decades after it was founded there are still more than 30,000 homeless people in Scotland.

Over 137,000 households languish on council waiting lists because of chronic housing shortages and more than 3400 families have no permanent home.

Perhaps most startlingly, about a million people are living in poverty in Scotland today.

Rather than celebrate its 50th year, Shelter Scotland director Graeme Brown said the charity should not exist at all.

"I don't think it's a cause for celebration," he said.

"Fifty years ago when Shelter Scotland was established it was hoped things would improve.

"There have undoubtedly been improvements in a number of areas but there is still a great deal of work to be done."

About one in six homeless Scots sleep rough on the streets, according to Shelter. The majority stay with friends, family or in temporary accommodation like hostels.

"When people think of homelessness they think of people sleeping rough, but that is very much the tip of the iceberg," Mr Brown explained.

"There were about 30,000 homeless applications last year. Those people might be staying with relatives, sofa-surfing or staying in BnBs or hostels.

"There are about 5000 people sleeping rough in Scotland."

The number of Scottish households applying for homelessness help fell from about 60,000 in 2005 to about 34,000 in 2016.

The reduction is partly down to the introduction of the "housing options" model, which encourages councils to take the needs of homeless people into account and provide greater support.

Although the slum housing Shelter Scotland was founded to fix has gradually disappeared over the last 50 years, new problems have taken its place.

"I would say homelessness overall is not better than it was 50 years ago," Mr Brown said.

In the early 1900s housing in Scotland was some of the worst in the UK - in Glasgow it was not uncommon for six people to share a small room.

A survey in 1936 found almost half of all houses in Scotland were inadequate.

Sprawling estates built after the Second World War helped ease pressure on overcrowded cities, while slum clearances in the 1950s saw around 32,000 homes condemned or demolished in Glasgow.

Families flocked to new towns like East Kilbride and Cumbernauld but problems in the cities remained. By 1961 there were still 11,000 homes in Glasgow unfit to be lived in.

In response to the continuing crisis, Shelter Scotland was founded on October 3, 1968.

"Sixty-eight was a very rebellious time anyway, all sorts of stuff was kicking off and it was all part of that ferment," said Richard Holloway, the former bishop of Edinburgh and a founding member of Shelter.

"Shelter was essentially founded as a kind of professional fundraising body but it soon got into other things and became an advocate.

"It was given a jolt by a documentary called Cathy Come Home that revolted the conscience of Britain."

The public outcry which followed the broadcast of the documentary led to the creation of two charities; Crisis and Shelter.

"We started Shelter Scotland in my sitting room," Mr Holloway said.

Shelter formed housing associations in Scotland's biggest cities and opened its first housing aid centre in the 1970s. In the 1990s Shelter launched a service providing legal help to homeless Scots.

In more recent years the charity has fought the Bedroom Tax and Right to Buy legislation which has depleted Scotland's council housing stock.

"The current problems are complicated but fundamentally they come back to cuts to the welfare state, how we're organising health services and how people come out of jail," Mr Brown explained.

"We can make changes if we target resources in the right places."

Poverty is lower in Scotland than in the rest of the UK, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, but more than a third of people in the poorest fifth of the population spend more than a third of their income on housing.

Housing minister Kevin Stewart said the Scottish Government had worked to establish "some of the strongest housing rights in the world" for homeless people.

"Despite this progress, we have taken action to go further because in a country as wealthy as Scotland nobody should be sleeping rough."

He blamed UK Government welfare cuts for "making things worse" for homeless people in Scotland.

"We have heard the evidence from homeless people, charities, and the UK's National Audit Office, who concluded that the rise in homelessness across the UK is linked to welfare cuts."

What does homelessness look like in Scotland today?

There were around 10,900 households in temporary accommodation in September 2017, with around 2900 in hostels, hotels and BnBs.

households in temporary accommodation in September 2017, with around in hostels, hotels and BnBs. About 3400 of them were families and almost 6600 children were living in temporary homes, spending an average of six months there.

of them were families and almost children were living in temporary homes, spending an average of there. About 46% of homeless Scots are single men, 21% are single women, 17% are single female parents, 5% are couples with children and 4% are single male parents, while the remaining 7% are combinations of these.

of homeless Scots are single men, are single women, are single female parents, are couples with children and are single male parents, while the remaining are combinations of these. People between the ages of 25 and 34 are most likely to apply for help with homelessness and men are more likely to apply overall .

are most likely to apply for help with homelessness and . Around 25% of people become homeless after they are asked to leave their homes, 18% because of a non-violent household dispute or a break-up, 12% because of a violent dispute or abusive break-up, 11% because of harassment and 6% after leaving hospital, jail or care.

of people become homeless after they are asked to leave their homes, because of a non-violent household dispute or a break-up, because of a violent dispute or abusive break-up, because of harassment and after leaving hospital, jail or care. There are around 137,000 households on council waiting lists across Scotland and the number of homes being built has plunged since 2009.

Shelter believes there is a "fundamental problem" with the price of housing in Scotland today, excluding many young people and families from owning their own homes.

About 72,000 affordable houses have been built in Scotland since 2007 according to the Scottish Government, but the number of new homes overall has plunged, dropping from 5500 in 2009 to less than 3000 in 2016.

"This is a problem of supply and demand, as well as the astronomical price of land," Mr Brown said.

"If we build a significant number of homes that will help flatten out the inflation in housing prices we've seen over the last 30 years. But we need to make sure they're the right kind of houses in the right places.

"Fifty years ago we were looking at major problems with slum housing in many of our major cities and in some rural areas and we had major redevelopments undertaken by Glasgow and other major cities.

"But we made some mistakes as well - we tried to design houses but not necessarily communities, creating large housing estates with no public transport or shopping. We then ended up knocking down some of those."

Mr Brown said he is afraid Shelter might still be around to mark its 100th birthday in 2068.

"I worry that in 50 years homelessness could be - if not greater in terms of numbers - then more extreme with people feeling excluded on the outskirts of society.

"We've become a less tolerant country in many ways."

