Historic cinema with 'atmospheric interior' to reopen

Campbeltown Picture House was unveiled in 1913 as one of the UK's first purpose-built cinemas.

One of the UK's oldest cinemas is to reopen to the public this week after a major refurbishment.

Campbeltown Picture House was among the first purpose-built cinemas in Britain and celebrates its 105th birthday next month.

Back in 1913 the picture house, based on the peninsula of Kintyre in Argyll and Bute, was a huge hit among locals.

It meant they could for the first time go to the cinema in their home town rather than have to travel to a city such as Glasgow on the mainland.

Campbeltown's cinema remains one of only a handful of cinemas where the screen is designed in the style of a European courtyard as was popular in the early 20th century.

Known traditionally as "atmospheric cinema interiors", they would transport audiences to exotic places like courtyards or gardens, with the ceilings painted with clouds or stars to resemble the sky.

These features have been restored to their former glory as part of the renovation, with a few modern additions too - such as a second screen.

The venue was closed in 2014 for the long-overdue work.

Former director of the picture house Peter Armour, whose grandfather was one of the men who created the cinema, took over management from his father in the 1970s - when a film cost 60p to go and see.

"When Grease came out (in 1978), this was going to be one the big movies of the year," he recalled.

"I said: 'We're booking this film for a fortnight.' My father was horrified. He said: 'We've never had a film for a fortnight, it won't do - it will be empty within a few days.'

"So on the Monday, father said: 'I'll go down and open the doors.' I get a panicky phone call. 'You'll need to come down at once.'

"There was a queue all the way along to the Royal Cafe, which is where the Bluebell Cafe is today (at the end of Hall Street."

He added: "We hadn't seen a queue in years... that was really our most successful film."

Jane said: "The atmospheric interior is terribly important across the world. There are very few that are left that are operating.

"So to have one and to be able to make it feasible to restore is very important for the history of cinema."

She added: "We also were very lucky to have the space to add a second screen - this was vital to make a financial case for the cinema in the future."

