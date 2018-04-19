  • STV
  • MySTV

Historic cinema with 'atmospheric interior' to reopen

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Campbeltown Picture House was unveiled in 1913 as one of the UK's first purpose-built cinemas.

One of the UK's oldest cinemas is to reopen to the public this week after a major refurbishment.

Campbeltown Picture House was among the first purpose-built cinemas in Britain and celebrates its 105th birthday next month.

Back in 1913 the picture house, based on the peninsula of Kintyre in Argyll and Bute, was a huge hit among locals.

It meant they could for the first time go to the cinema in their home town rather than have to travel to a city such as Glasgow on the mainland.

Campbeltown's cinema remains one of only a handful of cinemas where the screen is designed in the style of a European courtyard as was popular in the early 20th century.

Known traditionally as "atmospheric cinema interiors", they would transport audiences to exotic places like courtyards or gardens, with the ceilings painted with clouds or stars to resemble the sky.

These features have been restored to their former glory as part of the renovation, with a few modern additions too - such as a second screen.

The venue was closed in 2014 for the long-overdue work.

Cinema: Campbeltown Picture House first opened in 1913.
Cinema: Campbeltown Picture House first opened in 1913. Campbeltown Picture House

Former director of the picture house Peter Armour, whose grandfather was one of the men who created the cinema, took over management from his father in the 1970s - when a film cost 60p to go and see.

"When Grease came out (in 1978), this was going to be one the big movies of the year," he recalled.

"I said: 'We're booking this film for a fortnight.' My father was horrified. He said: 'We've never had a film for a fortnight, it won't do - it will be empty within a few days.'

"So on the Monday, father said: 'I'll go down and open the doors.' I get a panicky phone call. 'You'll need to come down at once.'

"There was a queue all the way along to the Royal Cafe, which is where the Bluebell Cafe is today (at the end of Hall Street."

He added: "We hadn't seen a queue in years... that was really our most successful film."

Jane and David Mayo, who spearheaded the project to have the cinema restored

Jane said: "The atmospheric interior is terribly important across the world. There are very few that are left that are operating.

"So to have one and to be able to make it feasible to restore is very important for the history of cinema."

She added: "We also were very lucky to have the space to add a second screen - this was vital to make a financial case for the cinema in the future."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.