  • STV
  • MySTV

Harry Potter themed escape rooms now open in Edinburgh

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Battle 'He Who Must Not Be Named' at The Department of Mysteries in the Old Town.

It's Monday night in Edinburgh and the most difficult challenge continually faced by gatherings of two or more people everywhere has just been issued.

"Wizards, you need a name, you need to come up with a name for your order."

The edict comes from a tall, dark-haired man in a long black cape holding a wizard's staff.

Behind him, a smiling lady at the bar is arranging menus featuring pumpkin pasties, chocolate frogs and a version of Butterbeer.

In deference to their Scottish location, a scotch pie is also on offer.

After some embarrassed mumbling our team bravely suggests "Order of the Dragon"?

The Order of the Dragon.
The Order of the Dragon. STV

There is a distinct question mark at the end of it but the tall man with the staff nods sagely.

First task complete. We have a name. Next step? Grab our cloaks and fight the Dark Lord.

This week, a Harry Potter themed escape room opened in Edinburgh and there certainly could not be a better city to host one.

Edinburgh, after all, is home to author JK Rowling herself. This is where Harry Potter was written. It has a Hogwartsy type of castle, eerie cobbled streets and thanks to recent facial hair trends, a fair amount of bearded Hagrid looking characters wandering about.

This particular escape room game is situated on Blair Street down some wonderfully brooding steps into a basement in the city's cobbled old town.

It opens into a darkly lit bar area, complete with candelabras and Harry Potter themed snacks where you are invited to "hang out with your order" until you are ready to begin your wizarding mission.

It's a tough wizarding mission.
It's a tough wizarding mission. STV

You're then straight into your challenge, with your helpful ministry guide, who cloaks you and prepares you for the tasks ahead.

It's a type of interactive game, set up by Monkey Barrel Comedy, where you enter a series of rooms as wizards and complete a series of magical challenges.

Without wanting to give anything away, prepare for potions, dragons and a delightful amount of references to the globally adored Harry Potter books.

As director John Millar said: "This is more than just an escape room.

"This is a truly immersive experience, we want people to believe in this magical world of witchcraft and wizardry as they cast their spells and brew their potions."

Cloaks are provided - wands are too when needed - and there's a version of Butterbeer for sale at the end for those who find fighting 'He Who Must Not Be Named' thirsty work.

There's enough, in short, for everyone to be able to embrace their own inner witch or wizard and embrace that little part of us that has always believed in magic.

Prices range from £14 per person for groups of five to £20 per person for groups of two.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.