Liam Colgan: Family's long search brought to tragic end

The 29-year-old's body was found in the River Elbe, Hamburg, on Monday morning.

Missing: Liam Colgan disappeared on a stag do in Germany. Help find Liam Colgan/Wikimedia Commons

The family of Liam Colgan, who went missing on a stag do in Hamburg more than two months ago, never lost hope that he would be found alive.

After alleged sightings over the last ten weeks as far afield as 30 miles west of the German city, the family will be devastated at the news of the 29-year-old's death.

His body was recovered from the River Elbe in Hamburg at around 6.30am on Monday, after he disappeared on a night out on February 10.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity which has supported Mr Colgan's family during his disappearance, confirmed the discovery.

His body was found with his driving licence still in his pocket and in the clothes he was last seen wearing.

Painfully for the family, the various leads they followed over the course of this ordeal have turned out to be false trails.

Disappearance

Mr Colgan, from Holm Mills, Inverness, had travelled to Hamburg with 18 friends for his brother's stag do but became separated from the group on a night out.

Due to be best man at his brother Eamonn's wedding planned for March, the 29-year-old had organised the trip himself.

He was last seen at around 1.30am on Saturday, February 10, leaving the Veermaster bar in the Reeperbahn area.

CCTV footage then showed Mr Colgan unsuccessfully attempting to get into a building in Baumwell owned by publishers G&J before walking towards the Michelwiese Park.

A witness has also reported offering Mr Colgan assistance at the park before the Scot headed off towards the city's Portuguese Quarter at around 2.30am.

It emerged Liam's mobile phone had died while the group were out having a meal.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5734594323001-eamonn-colgan.jpg" />

Community effort

Liam Colgan: Images released by family website of 29-year-old with young niece. www.findliamcolgan.com

After Monday's grim discovery, the chief executive of the Lucie Blackman Trust noted the "astonishing amount of support" provided by both German and British people in the search for Mr Colgan.

While German police contacted hospitals and taxi firms, used sniffer dogs, conducted witness interviews and published photos in newspapers, TV and online, a disparate group of volunteers also got involved.

Eamonn Colgan and his fiancee, along with friends, visited Hamburg multiple times leading the volunteer campaign to trace his brother, with posters plastered around the city.

Back in the Highlands, pubs around his home city of Inverness hosted the One For Liam fundraiser over a weekend to assist volunteers in Germany looking for Mr Colgan.

As an avid musician, he regularly played gigs in the area with his band Encore.

Dundee United's captain Willo Flood posted an appeal on the club's Twitter feed asking people to share the video to help find Mr Colgan, a keen fan of the side.

Mr Colgan was by all accounts a popular man, with one friend describing his disappearance as "completely out of character".

Eventually a full website was set up in his name by the family as his brother vowed: "I won't be giving up until he's found."

Unconfirmed sightings

CCTV: Mr Colgan's last confirmed sighting was in Baumwell. Colgan family. C&J/ LBT

Two theories began to emerge among the family about Mr Colgan's disappearance, triggered by a spate of unconfirmed sightings.

The first was that he had somehow become confused, perhaps by a head injury; the second theory was that he had left Hamburg entirely.

One early alleged sighting was at a bakery in a town 15 miles south of the city.

A worker said she was "certain" someone with Mr Colgan's likeness had walked into the Buxtehude shop appearing disorientated.

Another rumoured sighting in March put him 30 miles west of the city in the town of Harsefield.

But in conflicting reports, two Hamburg residents came forward in April to say they had seen someone they thought could be Mr Colgan sleeping rough in the city.

The family and their team of volunteers then came out and searched Hamburg's homeless shelters and drop-in cafes - but it emerged the sighting had been of a German national, not Mr Colgan.

It all combined to convince the family that the 29-year-old had left Hamburg, as they advanced plans only two days ago to begin searching other German cities.

That will make facts surrounding the discovery of his body in Hamburg all the harder for the family.

Relatives tried to stay optimistic and proactive, and were joined by a team of volunteers as they dedicated huge amounts of their time towards pursuing all possible leads.

The search for Liam Colgan has come to a tragic end, and questions remain about what happened. For the family, it is now time to grieve.

