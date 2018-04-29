  • STV
  • MySTV

Land of light: Striking photographs from across Scotland

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Brooding, dramatic and always breathtaking take a look at some of these incredible shots.

Land of light: Rigs on the Cromarty firth.
Land of light: Rigs on the Cromarty firth. Martin Ross

Light is perhaps the most powerful tool of photography.

It is through light that photographs come to life. Lighting determines not only brightness and darkness of an image, but also tone, mood and atmosphere.

On April 1, we were very excited to announce the beginning of a year of photo challenges in partnership with our long standing friends, the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.

The first theme challenge was "Land of Light" which was left completely to the imagination of all snappers wanting to take part.

Each month, a new theme will be issued - the only request, that photographers have fun exploring this amazing and beautiful country we get to call home.

Over the last few weeks, more than 100 striking images have been sent in for the Land of Light feature and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final roundup.

This small selection of an incredible offering captures those who really embraced the "Land of Light" theme.

They're not necessarily taken by professional working photographers, but are images where people have really captured beautiful shots and have had fun with the idea behind it.

If you would like to take part in the next photo challenge, please watch out for announcements on the Scotland from the Roadside page.

Land of Light

Loch Lomond sunrise by Gary Chittick

A Loch Lomond sunrise with crepuscular rays.
A Loch Lomond sunrise with crepuscular rays. Gary Chittick

Tree of Life at twilight by Colin Glen

The Tree of Life.
The Tree of Life. Colin Glen

Light on the loch by Carol Bone

Sun beams on Loch Na Keal.
Sun beams on Loch Na Keal. Carol Bone

Glen Coe in pink by Karen Daly

Glen Coe lit up in pink.
Glen Coe lit up in pink. Karen Daly

Burning sun on the Forth by Duncan Martin

Under the bridges.
Under the bridges. Duncan Martin

Light through the pine trees by Jaclyn Sparks

Beautiful and peaceful Scottish pine forest in Succoth, Argyll.
Beautiful and peaceful Scottish pine forest in Succoth, Argyll. Jaclyn Sparks

Northern Lights by Joss Ward

The Merry Dancers from Nairn Pier.
The Merry Dancers from Nairn Pier. Joss Ward

Sunshine days by Gerard Grimalt

Sun goes down behind Ailsa Craig.
Sun goes down behind Ailsa Craig. Gerard Grimalt

Mountain rainbows by Duncan Hodgson

Slioch and the rainbow.
Slioch and the rainbow. Duncan Hodgson Photography

Light on the mountain top by Thomas Lamont

Sunrise over Buachaille Etive Mor.
Sunrise over Buachaille Etive Mor. Thomas Lamont

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.