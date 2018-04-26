  • STV
  • MySTV

In pictures: Royalty and fun at the Glasgow Garden Festival

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The festival was held in 1988 and was the only one of its kind ever in Scotland.

Panorama: The vast site of the festival in all its glory.
Panorama: The vast site of the festival in all its glory. CC by Jim McDougall (taken by Linda)

Thirty years ago, the one and only Glasgow Garden Festival opened its doors to the public.

Starting on April 26, 1988, and running until September 26 that year, it was one of five national garden festivals to be held across the UK, and the only to reach Scotland.

Over the four months it was held, the festival drew 4.3 million visitors - including Princes Charles and Princess Diana and then-British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

The event is credited by some as a turning point in Glasgow's fortunes, bringing in investment and paving the way for the city achieving European City of Culture status in 1990, and even its hosting of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

For the late Mrs Thatcher, who visited in May 1988 at the height of her poll tax-inspired unpopularity, she faced questions from reporters about her attendance at the Scottish Cup Final later in the day.

Asked if she was worried about the reception from fans, her husband Denis Thatcher butted in: "Oh come on, get the hell out of it." But at Hampden she was greeted by a chorus of "you can stick your poll tax up your a**e".

For thousands of Scottish families, the Glasgow Garden Festival is one of the most memorable cultural events in recent history, with its bonsai garden, swooping Coca-Cola rollercoaster, the 240ft Clydesdale Bank Tower and its closing fireworks.

https://stv.tv/news/features/1413194-celebrating-the-glasgow-garden-festival-30-years-on/ | default

It wasn't much to look at in the beginning...

The site of the 1988 Glasgow Garden Festival under construction in early 1987.
CC by Richard Sutcliffe
The site of the 1988 Glasgow Garden Festival under construction in early 1987.
CC by Richard Sutcliffe

But incredible panoramic images capture the event's scale.

Panoramic image of the 1988 Glasgow Garden Festival site. (Composite of two source images stiched in Photoshop.)
CC by Jim McDougall (taken by Linda)
Panoramic image of the 1988 Glasgow Garden Festival site. (Composite of two source images stiched in Photoshop.)
CC by Jim McDougall (taken by Linda)
Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV
Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV
Glasgow Garden Festival, overhead view, taken late summer 1988. Public domain FREE TO USE.
Glasgow Garden Festival, aerial photo looking southwest to Govan Road, taken June 1988.
CC by Ewan Carmichael Douglas

Pipers, a rollercoaster, beautiful scenery and cat naps for all the family...

Glasgow Garden Festival.
STV
Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV
Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV
Glasgow Garden Festival
CC by Jim McDougall
Glasgow Garden Festival 1988. This festival was sited on the desolate landscape of the former Princes dock, Govan
CC by Carol Walker
1988 Glasgow Garden Festival - Oor Wullie's Wildlife Garden
CC by Richard Sutcliffe
Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
CC by Jim McDougall (taken by Linda)

And the remarkable Clydesdale Bank Anniversary Tower, which was set up especially for the festival.

Clydesdale tower, Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV
Clydesdale tower, Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV

It was opened in April 1988 by Princes Charles and Princess Diana...

Princess Diana and Prince Charles at the Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV
Princess Diana and Prince Charles at the Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV

Followed by a visit from Margaret Thatcher the next month.

Thatcher at Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV
Thatcher at Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV
Thatcher at Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV

And of course, every good festival must end with fireworks.

Fireworks Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV
Fireworks Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV
Fireworks Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV
Fireworks Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV
Fireworks Glasgow Garden Festival 1988.
STV

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.