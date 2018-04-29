In pictures: Scotland's first official PugFest is underway 

Close to 1000 pugs have already gathered for the weekend festival.

A festival devoted entirely to pugs has kicked off in Scotland with kilts and bagpipes galore.

From pugs in tartan to a full pipes and drums band, fans of the little squashy faced breed say the first day has been "spectacular".

"I didn't quite know what to expect, but it's been so much fun," says Julia Western, 34, a proud pug owner. "My pug Nacho loves it."

Dubbed the "Glastonbury for pugs" organisers of PugFest had to put on an extra day for the event after the first day sold out in record time.

Taking place at the Scottish National Equine Centre in West Lothian, the final part of the festival takes place on Sunday.

PugFest originally began in South Wales in 2014 in memory of a little rescue pug called Poppy.

The event, now in its third year, has attracted more than 125,000 visitors to various PugFest events across the UK - with many fans travelling down from Scotland to attend.

Now though, Scots have had a lot less further to travel and they have certainly made the most of it.

Close to 1000 pugs made it with their owners to day one of the event, though it was very hard to count them all by eye.

The festival has funfair rides for children and pug themed stalls, including dog photography, bowls and tartan dog jackets on offer.

