How Scotland became world champions at indoor tug of war

The team coached by Robert Warnock has bagged a haul of 20 gold medals over 20 years.

Champions: Scotland dominates in the world of indoor tug of war. Scottish Tug of War

As heels dig into softened grass, gripping at an angle of 45 degrees, a thick rope connects two teams from either side of a field.

There are four metres between victory and defeat and 16 competitors pull under arm, resisting the temptation to touch the ground nor 'lock' their elbow lower than their knee lest they commit a foul.

At the heart of it, tug of war is much more than an activity held during summer's Highland games.

It is a sport which connects the world over, especially when it is held indoors.

"Fundamentally they are the same, the principle is the same, there is a team of eight athletes and you've got to pull the rope four metres each way," explains Scotland coach Robert Warnock.

"Most of the athletes start via the outdoors and get involved through the young farmers movement.

"From there they tend to move to the indoor teams and from there they migrate into the international competitions."

While the matches most people associate with the sport take place surrounded by the noise of bagpipes and cheering crowds, the world of indoor tug of war is slightly different.

Robert Warnock trains the top pullers from across the country for his squad. Scottish Tug of War

The big "tackety boots" Robert say are used in outdoor matches are swapped for trainers and muddy fields for indoor matting.

Even the technique is slightly different, with competitors placing their feet flat on the mats as they pull, rather than digging in their heels to gain traction.

Indoor tug of war is a fairly new sport in comparison with its outdoor namesake.

While there is some suggestion that matches could have taken place hundreds if not thousands of years ago across the world, the first indoor tug of war world championships took place in 1991.

Robert trains Scotland's best athletes in the run up to the international season at a gym at his home in Clackmannanshire.

Athletes who train at clubs across the country, from Braemar to Fife and Kinross, travel to train with the ropes up to three times a week, topping up their exercise with cardiovascular work such as running or spin classes.

Mixed tug of war is a relatively new class to the sport. Scottish Tug of War

Robert keeps his eye on the weight of all his athletes to comply with the strict class restrictions, in which the mass of each team must be under or over a certain weight to compete in men's, women's and mixed categories.

"When we go out to world championships it's always a squad system that we go with, with the best of Scottish pullers we have available," he explains.

A little old rivalry even occurs in the world of tug of war, with Robert explaining his team's biggest rival is based south of the border.

Before Scotland had its first medal win at the world championship in 1999, England were top of the podium.

"The first three, four, five [competitions] were pretty heavily dominated by England and since the early 2000s it's been very heavily dominated by Scotland," Robert says.

"England have got something like 20 or 21 gold medals throughout that period. And Scotland has about 20, so we are one behind.

"To put it into context, the next best is Republic of Ireland with six or seven."

Scotland returned with two gold medals from the recent World Championship. ScottishTug of War

Scotland returned victorious from the World Championships held in Xuzhou, China, in March with a haul of two gold medals for two of the male categories.

However England, Robert notes, did not compete due to the cost of travel.

The team managed to get a glimpse of other pullers from across the world, with those who would not normally travel to the mostly European-held competitions showing just what they can do, with China dominating in the women's categories.

"You've got quite a few Asian countries, so China where we were for the championship, Macau, Singapore, Japan, they're all quite heavily into indoors," he says.

While outdoor athletes usually compete from everywhere from South Africa to North America and widely across Europe.

As tug of war begins to enter the outdoor season, Robert holds a fondness for his indoor sport - perhaps due to Scotland's infamous summer weather.

"It's a lot more pleasant if you get a horrible day, that's for sure," he laughs.

