Gamers assemble: Four decades of classics celebrated at festival

GamesMania will feature favourites such as Space Invaders and include a Minecraft room.

The 20-day festival will have more than 150 gaming consoles.

Were you the proud owner of a SEGA Megadrive or did your alliance lie firmly with the Nintendo Entertainment System?

New festival GamesMania will celebrate many of the gaming favourites over the past four decades with more than 150 consoles, computers and arcades on offer for fans.

Gamers can take a trip down memory lane and re-live their youth, whether it is in helping Mario and Luigi save Dinosaur Land or joining Sonic in stopping Dr Eggman succeed in his plans for world domination.

Taking place at the Glasgow Science Centre, organisers said it will bring together popular games, with classics like Asteroids, Pac-Man and Donkey Kong standing their ground beside the likes of Grand Theft Auto and new releases such as Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Opening on June 27, it is not just the games which will provide a retro feel with a range of systems such as the Atari, Commodore 64 and the SEGA Megadrive at the ready.

Organisers say the festival will have a nostalgic feel.

"I think it is going to appeal on a lot of different levels," says Emma Woodham from the Glasgow Science Centre.

"The kids could be discovering things like Sonic for the first time and they may not have seen things like floppy discs.

"But it will also appeal to their parents because it will be going back to games like Lemmings. It will have a nostalgic feel.

"So it will hopefully be an inter generational bonding moment."

The festival hopes to inspire the next generation of Scottish game designers. Glasgow Science Centre

Gamers can also try their hand at using VR technology and there will be a dedicated Minecraft room where people can use one open system to build together.

And, in a nod to Scotland's gaming industry, a series of experts will be on hand during the 20-day festival to teach people about basic programming and the history behind both the machines and developers, with organisers hoping it will inspire the next generation of Scottish game designers.

There will be three adult only nights during the festival featuring over 18 games such as Halo, and an Autism-friendly session on Sunday, July 15.

"It is a celebration of four decades of gaming," Emma says.

"A place to get stuck in and enjoy hundreds of the most popular games ever made for computers, consoles and arcade machines."

GamesMania will run between June 27 until July 16 at Glasgow Science Centre.

