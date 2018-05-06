  • STV
Cheeky darts team bare all in fight against prostate cancer

Laura Piper

Brave lads from Alloa have organised a naked charity calendar to raise funds for a worthy cause.

Good cause: Raising funds for cancer research.
Good cause: Raising funds for cancer research. Prostate Cancer UK

A daring darts team from Alloa have bared all in a cheeky photo shoot to raise vital funds in the fight against prostate cancer.

Taking inspiration from the renowned Calendar Girls the lads dropped their drawers in their local pub for a professional photo shoot armed with "carefully arranged" items.

"There's one shot where we are totally nude, but we're facing the wall," says organiser James Anderson modestly.

"The rest of the shots are hidden by inflatables and such like. Someone had a beach ball and another guy had an inflatable banana."

The pub where they play, The Old Brewery, let them stay to do the shoot after closing time, though several of the barmaids stayed behind to laugh at them.

James says the nudity idea first came to him while he was working at Ladbrokes.

"I just thought, these boys are daft enough to do it," says James. "Then everyone really got behind it."

A photographer donated his time for free and the inflatables were donated from a pop-up photo booth.

Mr March: Barry Douglas
Mr March: Barry Douglas Prostate Cancer UK

James, who is already in the middle of organising a charity darts day for July, recruited his chaps and got another team of six darts players in England to agree to do it too.

Together, they had a "Mr" for each month of their calendar covered.

James himself is Mr July.

"All the boys were willing to do it," he says. "It was one of those ideas which snowballs and then suddenly you can't get out it."

The calendar is now available for pre-order and proceeds will go to the lads chosen charity, Prostate Cancer UK.

"Prostate cancer is a heavily mentioned disease with darts because several professionals have had it," says James.

Mr. December: Derek Cadger
Mr. December: Derek Cadger Prostate Cancer UK

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer amongst men in the UK.

In February figures showed the number of men dying from prostate cancer had overtaken female deaths from breast cancer for the first time.

A report by charity Orchid also showed that four in ten prostate cancer cases in the UK are diagnosed late.

Just a few weeks ago, though, news broke in Scotland of new ultrasound process offering more successful diagnosis and management of prostate cancer.

Identified by Dundee University researchers, the university said non-invasive shear wave elastography (SWE) offers "much greater accuracy and reliability" than current testing and is less expensive.

Former Dundee University rector Stephen Fry, who underwent surgery for prostate cancer, called the research "exciting".

Stephen Fry supports the research.
Stephen Fry supports the research.

The project was funded by Prostate Cancer UK with support from the Movember Foundation.

James and his team hope that their calendar contributions will help research such as this even further.

"It was so great we want to do it every year now," laughs James, who has already got his next challenge underway.

"I'm offering people the chance to pick a tattoo for my leg," he says. "They can do what they want to it so long as they donate to the charity.

"I've got about six people so far, one wants a tattoo of Harry Potter glasses and a scarf so I've no idea what my leg is going to look like at the end!"

