Show must go on: Behind the dusty curtains of Leith Theatre

The neglected building is undergoing restoration as it prepares for its great encore.

Encore: Inside the Leith Theatre as renovation gets under way. STVLauraPiper

For close to three decades Leith Theatre on Ferry Road has been holding its breath.

Like a grand opera dame pausing expectantly for her encore, the Art Deco venue has been metaphorically waiting in the wings since the doors of its auditorium closed in 1988.

Even walking through its foyer today you can feel time watching, not quite standing still, just waiting for the call of "please take your seats".

Its plush red velvet chairs have faded beneath layers of dust, its floorboards creak and without curtains the main stage looks wide and empty, but there is an elegance beneath the neglect that is captivating.

Theatres don't need to be dripping in cherubs or gold leaf balustrades to have gravitas.

This year, work properly begins on renovating the much loved though somewhat neglected Leith Theatre.

The building opened in 1932. STV Laura Piper

It has £1m in funding committed to it by the council but still has more to raise.

Over the last few weeks it has already gained running water and its old heaters have again fired up. The team caring for it reassure that its structure is still quite sound if only "a little dusty".

It was gifted to the people of Leith. STV Laura Piper

The building began life as a gift in 1932, a carefully designed theatre complex and library from the people of Edinburgh to the people of Leith to welcome the Burgh as part of the city.

It went on to survive the war, though not quite intact, with the main auditorium suffering from bomb damage in 1941.

The doors to the ticket booths. STV Laura Piper

It was closed for 20 years amid repairs, but was then adopted by the acclaimed Edinburgh International Festival during the sixties.

In the seventies its curtains opened on English rock band Mott the Hoople. "Very Flash. Rude Too. Very much '74 rock 'n' roll" wrote the reviews.

Slade, AC/DC, Thin Lizzy, Kraftwerk and The Wombles followed.

It is built in art deco style. STV Laura Piper

It has a classical façade and a gloriously Art Deco circular entrance with varnished wooden box office. Its floor is tiled with a large compass point star in deep russet red circled by ochre pillars.

The grand entrance leads to the main auditorium, a large floored hall with impressive U-shaped balcony and arched stage, classically topped with a barrel vaulted ceiling and glazed roof lights.

The grand entrance leads to the main auditorium. STV Laura PIper

For much of the eighties the theatre continued to host Edinburgh International Festival performances until 1988, when it was given its final curtain call after falling into disrepair.

It then lay mostly dormant, at threat only from dust and neglect, until the risk that seems to eventually face so many of the city's venerable buildings loomed.

The Art Deco circular entrance.

In 2004, Edinburgh Council approved the sale of the theatre for residential development, a move that was only stopped after a fight from concerned locals who formed a Leith Theatre Trust to protect it.

In February 2016 the Trust was granted a five year lease with an agreement in principle for a further 30 year lease at the end of the five year term.

Inside the auditorium. STV Laura Piper

"It needs all the services upgraded and renewed," says Jack Hunter, chair of Leith Trust.

"It needs the damaged plaster work repaired and redecorated. It will be an expensive job, many millions of pounds but we're hoping that after the festival we will be better set up to do pop-up events and to continue to demonstrate the value of this great venue."

The main stage. STV Laura Piper

This year, plans were unveiled to transform the neglected theatre into a year-round live music venue.

As part of that, the Edinburgh International Festival also announced it would return to the Leith Theatre stage for the first time in 30 years, with a two week residency of Scotland's most innovative artists this summer.

The gallery. STV Laura Piper

There will be 16 events across 14 nights, running from August 9 to August 25.

"We were thinking well this is kind of perfect because it's a great size, its a wonderful music venue but it's obviously on its way back to becoming a pristine theatre," says Edinburgh International Festival director Fergus Linehan.

"It's a little bit rough around the edges still but it seemed like a perfect marriage."

The old curtain mechanism. STV Laura Piper

Named Light on the Shore, it will see bands such as Mogwai, King Creosote and Django Django play at the Leith Theatre.

"I think it's a symbolic title because it is about breathing life into this amazing space," says Karine Polwart, one of the artists in the line-up.

"This is not privately owned, this is run by a trust, it has the community at its heart and I think that it's important that the festival is supporting venues like this and bringing them to life again."

Inside Leith Theatre

View from the main stage. STV Laura Piper

In the wings. STV Laura Piper

Much of the original features remain. STV Laura Piper

Backstage passageways. STV Laura Piper

Audience seats. STV Laura Piper

The seats remain in good condition. STV Laura Piper

Work is already under way. STV Laura Piper

The auditorium has a large audience capacity. STV Laura Piper

Decades worth of dust needs to be removed. STV Laura Piper

It was a popular venue in its heyday. STV Laura Piper

Great rock and roll stars performed. STV Laura Piper

Fundraising continues. STV Laura Piper

View of the main floor. STV Laura Piper

The future of the building is hopeful. STV Laura Piper

