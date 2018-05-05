  • STV
Show must go on: Behind the dusty curtains of Leith Theatre

The neglected building is undergoing restoration as it prepares for its great encore.

Encore: Inside the Leith Theatre as renovation gets under way.
For close to three decades Leith Theatre on Ferry Road has been holding its breath.

Like a grand opera dame pausing expectantly for her encore, the Art Deco venue has been metaphorically waiting in the wings since the doors of its auditorium closed in 1988.

Even walking through its foyer today you can feel time watching, not quite standing still, just waiting for the call of "please take your seats".

Its plush red velvet chairs have faded beneath layers of dust, its floorboards creak and without curtains the main stage looks wide and empty, but there is an elegance beneath the neglect that is captivating.

Theatres don't need to be dripping in cherubs or gold leaf balustrades to have gravitas.

This year, work properly begins on renovating the much loved though somewhat neglected Leith Theatre.

The building opened in 1932.
It has £1m in funding committed to it by the council but still has more to raise.

Over the last few weeks it has already gained running water and its old heaters have again fired up. The team caring for it reassure that its structure is still quite sound if only "a little dusty".

It was gifted to the people of Leith.
The building began life as a gift in 1932, a carefully designed theatre complex and library from the people of Edinburgh to the people of Leith to welcome the Burgh as part of the city.

It went on to survive the war, though not quite intact, with the main auditorium suffering from bomb damage in 1941.

The doors to the ticket booths.
It was closed for 20 years amid repairs, but was then adopted by the acclaimed Edinburgh International Festival during the sixties.

In the seventies its curtains opened on English rock band Mott the Hoople. "Very Flash. Rude Too. Very much '74 rock 'n' roll" wrote the reviews.

Slade, AC/DC, Thin Lizzy, Kraftwerk and The Wombles followed.

It is built in art deco style.
It has a classical façade and a gloriously Art Deco circular entrance with varnished wooden box office. Its floor is tiled with a large compass point star in deep russet red circled by ochre pillars.

The grand entrance leads to the main auditorium, a large floored hall with impressive U-shaped balcony and arched stage, classically topped with a barrel vaulted ceiling and glazed roof lights.

The grand entrance leads to the main auditorium.
For much of the eighties the theatre continued to host Edinburgh International Festival performances until 1988, when it was given its final curtain call after falling into disrepair.

It then lay mostly dormant, at threat only from dust and neglect, until the risk that seems to eventually face so many of the city's venerable buildings loomed.

The Art Deco circular entrance.
In 2004, Edinburgh Council approved the sale of the theatre for residential development, a move that was only stopped after a fight from concerned locals who formed a Leith Theatre Trust to protect it.

In February 2016 the Trust was granted a five year lease with an agreement in principle for a further 30 year lease at the end of the five year term.

Inside the auditorium.
"It needs all the services upgraded and renewed," says Jack Hunter, chair of Leith Trust.

"It needs the damaged plaster work repaired and redecorated. It will be an expensive job, many millions of pounds but we're hoping that after the festival we will be better set up to do pop-up events and to continue to demonstrate the value of this great venue."

The main stage.
This year, plans were unveiled to transform the neglected theatre into a year-round live music venue.

As part of that, the Edinburgh International Festival also announced it would return to the Leith Theatre stage for the first time in 30 years, with a two week residency of Scotland's most innovative artists this summer.

The gallery.
There will be 16 events across 14 nights, running from August 9 to August 25.

"We were thinking well this is kind of perfect because it's a great size, its a wonderful music venue but it's obviously on its way back to becoming a pristine theatre," says Edinburgh International Festival director Fergus Linehan.

"It's a little bit rough around the edges still but it seemed like a perfect marriage."

The old curtain mechanism.
Named Light on the Shore, it will see bands such as Mogwai, King Creosote and Django Django play at the Leith Theatre.

"I think it's a symbolic title because it is about breathing life into this amazing space," says Karine Polwart, one of the artists in the line-up.

"This is not privately owned, this is run by a trust, it has the community at its heart and I think that it's important that the festival is supporting venues like this and bringing them to life again."

Inside Leith Theatre

View from the main stage.
In the wings.
Much of the original features remain.
Backstage passageways.
Audience seats.
The seats remain in good condition.
Work is already under way.
The auditorium has a large audience capacity.
Decades worth of dust needs to be removed.
It was a popular venue in its heyday.
Great rock and roll stars performed.
Fundraising continues.
View of the main floor.
The future of the building is hopeful.
