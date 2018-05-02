Alcoholic says minimum pricing will create 'black market'

George Hill, from Glasgow, hit out at the move claiming it won't stop people from dying.

An alcoholic of 30 years has hit out at minimum pricing, claiming it will create a "black market" for people wanting to drink.

George Hill, who lives in a homeless unit in Glasgow, said the move won't stop alcohol-related deaths.

The price of cheap, high-strength alcohol has increased in Scotland after the legislation on minimum pricing came into force on Tuesday.

High-strength white cider and cheap vodka and whisky will see the biggest rise in prices.

Speaking about the implementation of minimum pricing, Mr Hill said: "It's the wrong way of going about it.

"What they are going to create is a black market for alcohol now."

The 50-year-old lost his brother to booze and admits he is continuing to drink despite his health declining.

He said: "I would drink two-and-a-half litres a day and that would just keep me steady.

"I have been to the doctor and there are a couple of things I need to get checked out.

"I know it's the alcohol that has done it obviously but I don't know how much damage it has caused. I'm just waiting for the tests.

"Alcohol has had a tremendous effect on my life. I lost my young brother from it.

"My health is not up to scratch. It's had quite an effect on my life."

Father-of-two Andrew, who never considered himself as an alcoholic, suffered liver damage from drinking three cans of Strongbow cider every night.

The 41-year-old was treated at the liver clinic at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

He said: "The last place that I needed to be was in a hospital, especially when I walked into a ward and seen why other people were there.

"I was like, how on earth have I ended up here.

"I honestly did not think I was a drinker.

"I enjoyed having a social drink in the house."

