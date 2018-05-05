V in the Park: We want to prove vegans don’t just eat lettuce

Lauren Kerr became a vegan overnight and is now organising Scotland’s first outdoor vegan festival.

V in the Park: Three friends join to launch Scotland's first outdoor vegan festival this July. V in the Park

Two years ago, Lauren Kerr made a promise to herself to become vegan.

The very next day, she cleared her fridge and sifted through labels on her clothes. She has never looked back.

Her interest was sparked after speaking to a friend and seeing the passion radiate through her words. It prompted her to do research of her own.

"It was an overnight thing for me," she says. "I wasn't even vegetarian before. I would probably consider myself as a high consumer of meat and dairy and animal products - I would eat them all the time.

"But I am an animal lover and I didn't want to be contributing to this, especially when I knew there was an alternative."

Once embracing veganism, Lauren continued her own research, this time to find out about the local vegan scene.

She was delighted to find a burgeoning community within Scotland's central belt, and started attending events and meet-ups, while also continuing her other passion of animal rights activism.

Friendships were formed and a small group decided to take a trip to England last year to an outdoor vegan festival. As soon as they arrived, they instantly agreed that this was something they wanted to emulate in Scotland.

With a background in event management, Lauren teamed up with Caitlin Higgins and Deana Catherine Bussey from the trip and the trio set about planning their dream festival.

And so V in the Park was born

The festival is running as a result of a crowdfunder. V in the Park

"We were so inspired," Lauren, 28, says.

"I was sitting at the festival thinking 'this needs to happen in Scotland'.

"We've got an ever-growing vegan community in Scotland and a lot of vegan businesses which are very innovative and cutting edge.

"All of that stuff deserves to be celebrated in Scotland."

V in the Park will take place over three days in July in Dumfries and Galloway. The idea behind the summer festival is to create a relaxing family-friendly space where people can camp and enjoy vegan food stalls alongside live music, comedy and speakers.

Opening up the festival to everyone, vegan or not, Lauren hopes people can share their own experiences and celebrate being a part of something together - and do it all outdoors.

"We want to show that it is not just lettuce and tomatoes that vegans eat," she says.

"There's all this amazing variety and lots of experimental stuff.

"The festival isn't just exclusively for vegans. We want vegan curious and people who aren't vegan to come along as well so they can see how amazing and how varied the vegan food is."

Funded through an online campaign, the festival can hold up to 150 people, something they hope to grow in future years.

There will be workshops, guest speakers and entertainment for campers at the festival. V in the Park

Already attracting attention from around the world, Deanna hopes the festival will act as an open forum.

"I had been vegetarian since the age of 11 because I have always loved animals," she says.

"I tried going vegan a few times previously but it didn't stick, I always thought it was too inconvenient for myself, my family and friends and that I was doing enough being vegetarian.

"Then I had a conversation with a vegan online that made me realise that animals aren't mine to use, that causing any harm and suffering to them for my own pleasure or convenience isn't right."

She adds: "I wanted to be part of V in the Park to not only celebrate how wonderful the vegan community in Scotland is but to give something back for the kindness and friendship that was shown to me."

Food companies like Hygee Foods and V&V Cafe will be at the festival. V in the Park

Latest figures from The Vegan Society in 2016 suggest that there are more than half a million people in Britain who are vegan, which is three-and-a-half times as many as a decade ago.

Caitlin gave up animal products gradually but decided to go vegan over two years ago.

"Ultimately, the choice to go fully vegan was down to seeing the suffering that all animals experience, and knowing that if they could vocalise their emotions, they would ask me to stop," she says.

"The people in Scotland are so amazing and we really have such a passion that it's so cool seeing it being put into veganism."

For now, Lauren and the team are busy focusing on finalising all the details for the July event.

While organising Scotland's first outdoor vegan festival may not have been on their horizons when they became vegans, all three say it has been rewarding to put effort into something they believe so strongly in, a momentum they hope the festival can build upon.

"The only regret I have about going vegan, is not doing it sooner," Lauren says. "It feels great to align your morals with your actions.

"V In The Park is always going to be a celebration of the vegan community, and it's very warming to feel a part of something very special."

V in the Park takes place at the Balloch O' Dee Campsite between July 6 and July 9.

