Grandfather who lost both legs to take on West Highland Way

Alan Taylor will be the first person ever to do the 96-mile trek on a mobility scooter.

Determined: Alan will be supported by his son and daughter. Duncan McGlynn/SWNS

A grandfather who has had both of his legs amputated is about to take on an incredible 96-mile trek in tribute to his friend.

Daring Alan Taylor, 63, from Airdrie, is attempting to set a new world record by completing the entire West Highland Way - on a mobility scooter.

Inspired by his late friend Jim, who lost his life to cancer, Alan also wanted to show others that "you can still do and achieve things you thought were beyond your capability".

As Alan explains on his fundraising page: "My mate Jim, who passed away before we were able to do this challenge together, we talked about it over lots of bottles of wine for 20 years.

"I lost my first leg and we were still determined to do it ... but then Jim got cancer and we stopped talking about it.

"Jim didn't survive and it broke my heart."

Jim made Alan promise to say a few words at his funeral - and even wrote the challenge into his will to encourage Alan to take the trek on - a challenge Alan is now determined to honour.

Alan had his right leg amputated in 2010 after suffering an aneurysm - excessive swelling at the wall of an artery.

Six years later, he suffered a heart attack and lost his other leg following an incurable infection.

An amputee support charity, Finding Your Feet, helped him cope with the trauma.

Over the last year, the group has helped Alan take up swimming, visit other amputees in hospital and even encouraged him to try go-karting.

Alan aims to set a new world record. Duncan McGlynn / SWNS

Emotionally and physically Alan has been though a lot, including double bypass surgery after his heart attack, but he is determined to keep active.

He is set to leave for his Highland trek on June 4 and is expecting to finish seven days later with his son Darren and daughter Vicky joining him for the journey.

After being warned that some of the paths on the route would be tricky for his electric scooter, Finding Your Feet got in touch with off-road mobility device manufacturers Terrain Hopper, who kindly offered to donate a specialist vehicle for Alan's challenge.

If he completes it, the granddad-of-four will become the first person ever to complete the 96-mile trek between Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire and Fort William using an electric scooter.

He has a photographer who will take photos of him from the beginning until the end and they will time everything to send the evidence to Guinness World Records.

Alan, who celebrated his ruby wedding anniversary with wife Jeanette last year, says he is excited to get going and has pledged to raise funds from the challenge for the Finding Your Feet charity which helped him.

"The charity has done an incredible job. They gave me my life back and taught me how to walk again," he says.

"For 20 years my best friend talked about us doing the West Highland Way and after he died I finally thought this was the best time to do it.

"It is awesome. I'm making memories for my friends and family."

Readers who wish to support Alan's journey can donate here on his challenge page.

