Kevin Sherwin from Aberdeen knows everything there is to know about Eurovision.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5781836216001-meet-the-eurovision-mad-cabbie-travelling-to-his-20th-contest.jpg" />

Driving around the streets of Aberdeen, Kevin Sherwin's taxi is perfect for any Eurovision fan looking to hitch a ride.

The speakers of the people carrier recall blasts from the past - from 1967 UK winner Sandie Shaw's Puppet on a String to Latvia's 2002 hit I Wanna by Marie N.

"Sandie Shaw, one of five winners who sang in bare feet," Kevin says knowledgeably.

The Eurovision Song Contest has been Kevin's passion for the past 20 years, having attended each competition across Europe.

"This will be my 20th Eurovision song contest, it's hard to believe that I've gone to 20 and its changed so much in the last 20 years," Kevin says.

"The songs have got a lot better."

Jedward are among Kevin's favourite acts to meet. Kevin Sherwin

The quirkiness of the Eurovision Song Contest, which turned 60 in 2015, has not been lost on Kevin who notes some of the unusual sights he has seen at the competition over the last two decades.

"I've seen men dressed as women, I've seen women dressed as men, I've seen a man on stage who wanted to perform with live wolves naked."

While superfan Kevin has been committed to flying the flag for the UK, recently he has been speaking up for another country.

For the past eight years, he has been travelling to Eurovision to act as the Romanian entry's English language correspondent.

A fan of snapping a quick selfie with contestants, Kevin has also had the opportunity to meet two of the UK's well known commentators at the yearly event.

Kevin has met UK Eurovision commentator Graham Norton. Kevin Sherwin

"I met Graham Norton in 2010, I got a nice picture of me and Graham before he grew his horrendous beard," he says jokingly.

"I met Terry [Wogan] a few times and he was an absolute lovely man.

"But the nicest people I've met at the Eurovision song contest are Jedward.

"Now you might think that Jedward were a couple of eejits from Ireland and you'd be right, but they are really nice guys."

Kevin thinks SuRie could change the UK's fortunes at the contest this year. Kevin Sherwin

Kevin believes that this year's UK entry SuRie has a good chance with her song Storm at the contest in Lisbon, but despite the threat of 'nul points' which has plagued UK entries for the past few years, he will not be dissuaded from returning to the competition.

"Every year I always say it's going to be my last Eurovision Song Contest, but I'll keep going until I get fed up and that will be a long time yet."

As the song in his taxi changes, his eye light up as gravelly voices echo through the speakers.

"Oh, Lorde, Hard Rock Hallelujah - exploding guitars on stage," he exclaims.

