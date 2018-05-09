  • STV
Macaroni marriage: Is this Scotland’s cheesiest wedding?

Victoria Pease

Food bloggers Mark and Emma married at their Glasgow mac and cheese festival.

Cheesy: The macaroni-themed nupitals were a surprise to guests. SWNS

Carrying a small posy of bright blue hydrangeas, the finishing touches to Emma Mykytyn's bridal bouquet were added, a few curls of macaroni embedded within the flowers.

Her husband-to-be Mark Murphy was similarly adding his own personal touch to his outfit, a pair of cufflinks created to look like plates of pasta.

Waiting with his best man Mr Macaroni - the mascot for pasta specialists McIntosh of Strathmore, Mark watched as his bride, adorned with a macaroni necklace, hairclip and earrings arrived for their rather unusual union.

Emma's quirky bouquet featured curls of macaroni shapes. SWNS

Showered with macaroni confetti, the happy couple emerged from their surprise wedding witnessed by more than 200 friends, family and strangers at Glasgow's mac and cheese festival in the Southside of Glasgow on May 5.

Emma and Mark, who have been together for 11 years, began their blog Foodie Explorers in 2007 where they shared their foodie adventures online.

Four years ago, inspired by Emma's love of macaroni cheese they started Pastaval, a festival dedicated to the classic comfort food.

Yet this year, nobody knew a surprise macaroni marriage was about to occur.

Mr Macaroni served as Mark's best man. SWNS

Emma said: "Everyone was just enjoying the festival, there were about 200 people there, which was friends, family and just people who had wandered into the festival.

"I had to sneak off to get ready and then it was announced we were going to get married.

"There was a big cheer when we came round the corner to do the ceremony.

"Everyone had a good laugh about it and the people who knew us were hardly surprised because it was a bit off the wall - like us."

Mark wore mini dishes of macaroni as cufflinks. SWNS

While the couple have been planning the 2018 festival for a year, they only decided to get married three months ago in the cheesy yet romantic setting.

"We have been engaged for years, and every time we save up for a wedding we spent it on holidays or other things," Emma says.

"So about three months ago we decided let's just get married at the festival.

"It was more us, no big day, just a casual, relaxed time."

Guests devoured the 'macaroni cheese cake'. SWNS

Fully embracing the macaroni theme, a towering blue wedding cake was even topped with realistic looking macaroni cheese - crafted from jelly beans and chocolate to resemble their favourite dish.

"Its a good comfort food, it's homely and easy to make," Emma adds of her love of the cheesy dish.

"I usually order it on the menu when we are out, it's a bit of a running joke with Mark - I always think it would be rude not to."

