Scarecrows take over Scots village in ex-straw-ordinary festival

Harry and Meghan, Dr Who and Harry Potter inspire the 2018 class of Carmunnock scarecrows.

Around 500 people are expected to visit Carmunnock village on May 12 to see the Scarecrows.

It's not very often you can walk through a quaint Scottish village and be greeted by The Beatles, Dolly Parton and Homer Simpson.

And that's just for starters.

For one week only, the picturesque village of Carmunnock has been transformed into a scarecrow haven with locals displaying their creative designs outside homes, on street corners and adorning park benches.

The annual Scarecrow Festival is now in its fourth year and is a part of the community's longstanding gala day, which takes place today - May 12.

The 23 themed scarecrows have been on show all week, drawing attention from curious passers-by, who are no doubt wondering what the Mr Men are doing in town and why Harry Potter has decided to ditch Ron Weasley in favour of Draco Malfoy.

One entrant has even paid homage to the upcoming royal wedding with a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle themed scarecrow, complete with their very own Union Jack flying garden gnomes.

Harry and Meghan's May wedding is the inspiration behind this scarecrow design.

The winning scarecrow creation will be announced as part of the gala day activities, with Ally Trainor saying the festival is a fitting tribute to the farming roots of Glasgow's last remaining village.

"It is fantastic for the village and it attracts a lot of interest," says Ally, who is one of the organisers.

"We already get many visitors coming to view the older parts of this lovely conversation village and walking around looking for the scarecrows enhances the experience."

Dolly Parton can be spotted relaxing on a bench.

The Abbey Road crossing made famous by The Beatles has been recreated.

Homer Simpson is taking the festival in his stride, looking as relaxed as always.

Previous scarecrow winners have taken inspiration from Laurel and Hardy and the Wizard of Oz but it was in fact Sid the traffic policeman who cause a bit of a stir on the inaugural year as his presence appeared to have an impact on slowing down passing cars.

"He was in a garden just off Busby Road with a fluorescent jacket and a hat," Ally explains.

"And there was a lot of interest. We wanted to keep Sid for the whole year to slow the traffic down."

All of the scarecrows must be named as part of their festival entry with Carmunnion Bob, the Grinch who stole the Gala, Zany Janie and the Greatest Scarecrowman all making an appearance this year.

This minion has been appropriately named Carmunnion Bob.

The Grinch who stole the Gala seems to have his seasons mixed up.

Zany Janie appears to be in a spot of bother.

The hit film The Greatest Showman has inspired two entrants.

The Greatest Scarecrowman is set to pull in the crowds and live up to his namesake.

Around 500 people are expected to attend the gala and follow the trail of scarecrows around the village.

"Although there are some fabulous entries, it is just a bit of fun," Ally says.

"It's not who wins, it is really just about how it brightens up the village.

"We are the only remaining village in the City of Glasgow and our history is important to most villagers of all ages.

"It is important to retain our rural environment."

The remaining entrants: Who do you think is the most outstanding in their field?

Have a look out for this afternoon tea party titled 'ladies who lunch'.

Make sure you look up or you will miss Spiderman and Spider Pig.

The newest employee in the village.

Dr Who takes on a Dalek with his sonic screwdriver.

Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy wait for the train to Hogwarts.

A scarecrow has been made in tribute to Sir Ken Dodd.

Little Miss Whoops and Little Miss Princess have prime viewing to enjoy the festivities.

Paw Patrol favourite Marshall has made an appearance this year.

Minions prove to be a popular option amongst scarecrow makers this year.

Mr Bump is resting precariously on the wall. No injuries please!

This entry has been inspired by the festival tradition of dancing around the maypole.

Rescrow in action to save scarecat.

Super 'carmario' looks ready to enjoy the gala fun day.

Even scarecrows enjoy a wheelbarrow race.

The Carmunnock Gala Day takes place on Saturday May 12. For more details on all the events taking place today, visit the Carmunnock Gala 2018 website.

