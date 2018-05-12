Sneak peek as Jupiter Artland celebrates ten-year anniversary

New works include a saucepan Cinderella shoe and a striking ruby heart made of 4000 forks.

There is something remarkably Wonderland about Scotland's Jupiter Artland.

The internet calls it a "a contemporary sculpture garden" but really it is so much more - it's as though you've followed the white rabbit himself down into a Lewis Carroll world of wonder.

In one part of the grounds, more than 200 small Japanese bells hang from delicate stems, chiming in the wind.

Named Animitas, the artist behind them wanted to show "a sound that remains even when no one is listening".

They are placed according to a map of the stars on the night the artist was born.

Down by the water, a boathouse holds 100 specimens of water from 100 rivers around the British Isles.

Each bottle holds the memories of time, place and events, preserving them forever.

In the ballroom, an elegant structure of glass and sky blue ceilings, a giant ruby red heart hangs suspended above the floor, turning in gentle circles to a song about the complexities of love.

Just outside it a large silver shoe shimmers in the sunlight, as though Cinderella herself dropped it during the midnight hour.

For ten years Jupiter Artland has been a home to wonder.

A sprawling estate just outside of Edinburgh, Jupiter was founded by art collectors Robert and Nicky Wilson.

In 1999 they bought Bonnington House, a Jacobean manor house within an 100-acre estate. An ancient place with reputed Knights Templar connections, they began to build it as a home for contemporary sculpture.

Over the decade many leading contemporary artists have created new works in their grounds.

It is opened up to the public from May until September and visitors are given a map of the artworks within the grounds, but there's no set route.

You are expected to explore it however you would like.

To celebrate their tenth year, Jupiter is now throwing open its doors seven days a week for its season, and offering up 'pay what you want Mondays' to share it with as many people as possible.

They also have an overnight camp event planned there for July, a concrete casting workshop, summer evening gatherings, yoga sessions and a special day for dogs because "dogs love art too".

As part of the celebrations, some fantastic new art has been installed by Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos and by artist Phyllida Barlow.

Joana is known for her large-scale surreal sculptures. It is her shimmering stiletto that has been built just outside the ballroom that hangs with her creation "Red Independent Heart".

"The shoe was inspired by two very important woman," she says. "Dorothy - Judy Garland - from the Wizard of Oz and of course, Marilyn Monroe.

"Judy's red shoes on the yellow brick road and Marilyn's stilettos, I combined these identities."

The shoe itself is constructed out of saucepans, an implement found in kitchens across the world.

"I have the pair of shoes," says Joana. "A collection of shoe sculptures called Cinderella and Betty Boop, all named after women who with a shoe changed her history or her path. I also have a shoe named Priscilla Queen of the Desert."

Her giant ruby red heart sculpture is suspended from the ballroom ceiling where it slowly turns in time to music - a Portuguese singer singing about the complexities of the heart.

"What she thinks is not what she feels and what she feels is not what she thinks," says Joana.

"This piece is the heart, inspired by jewellery that is worn on a very particular day in Portugal when girls are presented to society.

"There is a tradition when you get to 18 years old where the girls dress in all their gold and are paraded to be seen wearing these filigree hearts.

"This piece is homage to that, a symbol of my culture transformed in a contemporary way."

The heart is made out of more than 4000 red plastic spoons, forks and knives in homage to the moment when you lay your cutlery down to listen to a song.

"It is called Red Independent Heart," says Joana. "The woman speaks of how her heart is independent from her thoughts and how she does not agree with her heart.

"You are a heart that has loved and lost a lot of people she says, I will not follow this independent heart any more."

There are six of these hearts, three larger ones. Believe it or not, this is one of the smaller ones, but it is just as powerful at showing everything that the heart represents.

Despite its size, its delicate filigree makes the heart appear beautifully fragile.

The sculptures are what Joana considers to be her "smaller works" which is a consideration in itself given most are the size of a small elephant.

Joana has also installed a large teapot in the gardens outside Jupiter's cafe, which she plans to plant jasmine tea around so the plants will intertwine and fill the pot with flowers.

"The jasmine will grow and cover the iron grid - this is Portuguese iron, usually used for balconies and gates," she says.

"It's about the Portuguese queen who brought tea to Britain. It's a homage to her, she brought with her tea, soap, oranges and silk. When she came to England she used to drink what the court called 'her dark water' everyday at 5pm and soon the king joined her.

"She was pretty miserable and dressed in black all the time, but in the end it's a love story because she and the king ended up drinking tea together every afternoon."

Phyllida Barlow's own work, Quarry, is a collection of "skyframes" which tower next to the oak trees and beech trees in the grounds.

Each frame is carefully angled as a view point through the canopy to the sky, a strong addition to the sculpture park.

As proud Jupiter co-founder, Nicky Wilson says: "Ten years is a landmark moment and a huge milestone for everyone at Jupiter and our family.

"We are absolutely delighted to be marking our tenth year with such an ambitious artistic programme."

"Artists and visitors often comment that Jupiter is a unique and special place and it has been our pleasure to dedicate ourselves to creating a space where contemporary art and sculpture can be enjoyed beyond the gallery walls," she adds.

"A sense of discovery is central to the experience and visitors are encouraged to explore the sculpture that responds to the landscape around us."

Jupiter Artland opens to the public from May 12, 2018.