Couple have a rawr-some time in Scotland with T-Rex shoot

Stefani and Jason Rubio from Virginia shot the dino-themed pictures at Loch Lomond.

Dino Duo: Stefani and Jason Rubio showed their fun side during a quirky photoshoot. Lauren Stirling Photography

Set against the backdrop of a dappled grey sky over Loch Lomond, two dinosaurs very much in love gaze into each other's eyes.

Holding hands, they share a sweet kiss before jumping in the air full of joy on a pebble beach

Behind the lens, photographer Lauren Stirling from Glasgow was delighted to capture the hilarious moments as the dinosaur duo danced, twirled and kissed on the banks of Loch Lomond.

The couple brought their costumes all the way from the US. Lauren Stirling Photography

"I can't actually really take credit, it was the couple's idea," Lauren says.

Stefani Rubio and husband Jason from Virginia decided to hire Lauren to take photographs by the loch to mark their first visit to Scotland.

The couple, who have been married for five years, chose an intimate and romantic shoot but stunned Lauren with an unusual request after the main pictures were taken.

"At the end of the shoot they said 'we've got these blow-up T-Rex costumes, do you mind if we get a couple of pictures with them?'."

The pictures have been a hit with Lauren's social media followers. Lauren Stirling Photography

Once the pair changed into the bright orange and charcoal grey costumes, they became more relaxed and threw themselves into the shoot.

"They were quite nervous doing the couple's photos but once they put on the T-Rex costumes I couldn't stop them from jumping around - they just become different people," Lauren laughs.

"They were up for jumping, they were doing twirls and dancing, they were up for running up the jetty."

The couple decided to show off their fun side following their romantic shoot. Lauren Stirling Photography

Lauren, who has been a photographer for eight years, tends to shoot weddings and engagement sessions, but has noted a number of tourists from America booking her to take photographs set against the backdrop of Scotland's most stunning landscapes to mark their trip.

"I get a lot from America, a lot of couples who are coming on vacation like to get shoots done in places like Loch Lomond, Glencoe, Skye, places that are really scenic."

Lauren says the shoot was one of the quirkiest she's done. Lauren Stirling Photography

Having shared the images of the couple on her social media pages, followers have taken great joy in the fun snaps, with a reminder to not take life too seriously.

Lauren adds that Stefani and Jason's shoot was definitely one of the quirkiest she has done.

"They were a really fun couple," she says.

