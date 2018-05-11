Meet the Scot who ran away to join the Cirque du Soleil

Rory Boyd, 22, has been with Cirque since he graduated university in 2016.

Rory Boyd was just 21-years-old when he left home to join the circus.

From Nethy Bridge, near Inverness, Rory decided he wanted to work backstage after helping out at a school production.

"It was one of those shows we did at the end of every year", Rory said.

"I tried being in a band for the shows, being on stage for one of them. But I ended up doing lighting for it one year and it was just really cool.

"I really enjoyed being part of the of the performance and being backstage. So that's how I decided what I would study at university."

Now at just 22-years-old, Rory works as an automation technician on Cirque du Soleil's OVO, travelling all across the world.

Rory first got involved with Cirque when he was in third year at the Royal Conservatoire Scotland (RCS), where he studied Production Technology and Management.

In his third year, a former graduate of RCS was working with Cirque and offered the school a couple of internships with the company.

Travel: Rory Boyd, 22, has been all over the word with Cirque. Cirque du Soleil

Rory applied and secured one, soon finding himself part of a six week tour in Russia as part of Varekai.

From there he secured several temporary contracts with the company.

His promotion to automation technician came as something as a surprise.

"I got an email.

"Turns out I didn't actually get offered the part - I didn't get a formal notice saying 'congratulations you've got the job', because they sent it to the wrong email address.

"So I got a second email from the HR person being like 'here is the next step for your new job' and I was like 'what?'

"I sent it to the manager saying 'I got this email, does that mean I've got it' and he replied saying 'yes you did, congratulations'.

"It was a bit bizarre.

"I'm just super young for this type of gig so I'm a bit confused as to why I'm here, how I'm here."

Rory said he had a moment of hesitation after taking on the job.

"It's quite a leap from university to an automation technician, especially in Cirque, at that kind of level.

Performance: The Cirque is on tour with OVO. Cirque du Soleil

"So I had a bit where I wondered am I ready for this yet, do I want to do this or do I want to follow the traditional route of finding a freelance gig, working at the tron or national theatre and working my way up, but I just thought this is too good an opportunity to pass up.

"It was a bit of a leap in the dark, but I'm glad I did."

Rory's job on the team involves taking care of the moving parts of the stage.

A typical workday for him starts at around 11am, when Rory arrives at the venue.

At 12pm, the performers all warm up, or try out new stunts. The team do training until 5pm and then have a pre-set, where they set out the stage for the show.

The doors open at 6pm and they're on stage by 7.

"After a show I usually go straight to the hotel and to bed", Rory added.

But it's not all work - the team often get a few days in each city to explore.

"It's just enough time to see all the touristy stuff and explore", Rory said.

"Sometimes you wish you had a little bit longer, sometimes you wish you were out the next day as it's not very interesting. But most of the time you have enough time to explore."

Rory added that he likes the more unusual stops on the tour.

Work: Rory is an automation technician. Cirque du Soleil

"I spent a while in America and that was really good, but I think my favourite was Beirut in Lebanon.

"So we spent two weeks there. It's one of those places, like Russia, you'd never choose to go to Beirut on holiday - well most people wouldn't anyway.

"We went there with the show, with my old show Varekai, and it was incredible.

"It was such a unique experience to be there and see it and be immersed in it as opposed to just hearing about it. Being there was pretty cool."

But this September, Rory will come back to Glasgow when Cirque du Soleil spends five nights at the Hydro.

"It's super exciting to be coming back to Glasgow with Cirque", Rory said.

"I saw my very first show at the Hydro - Dralion in 2014 - and its the same stage we use now.

"I saw that with my parents, so to be going back there now with OVO as head of automation is kind of bonkers.

"I'm pretty excited about it and it's such a cool venue and I know the Scottish crowds are the best."

Cirque du Soleil's OVO will perform at the Hydro in Glasgow from September 5-9.

