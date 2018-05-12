Gung Ho! Runners get ready to take on 5k with an inflatable twist

They will climb a steep slope before sliding down to a frothy foam pit at the finish line.

Gung Ho: Are you taking on the 5k fun run?

A course which has the equivalent amount of air needed to inflate 75 million footballs and claims the title as the world's biggest 5k has arrived in Scotland.

Today, over 3000 runners will take on ten inflatable obstacles in Edinburgh.

Participants of Gung-Ho! Seriously Fun 5k can have a go on the event's latest new arrival, a 2000 cubic metre inflatable which requires a gauntlet-style run, a climb up a steep slippery slope and a slide down to a frothy foam pit at the finish line.

They can also expect to come across giant mazes, climbing walls and slides.

So far this year, the course has toured to places like Windsor and Manchester but this is the first stop it has made in Scotland, and the most popular of all the tour dates.

Former CBeebies presenter Alex Winters came up with the idea four years ago after watching his own children watch programmes like Ninja Warrior and Total Wipeout and hear them talk about their wish to do something similar.

"You see these things on the television but you never get to do them," Alex says while setting up the inflatable course in Edinburgh.

"With running being popular and people wanting to get fit, I wanted to make it a bit more fun.

"My favourite thing about Gung Ho is that you can walk around the course and just hear laughter - that is brilliant."

The finale obstacle, appropriately titled 'the final countdown' is one of the five new inflatables which have been added this year, with organisers saying the inflatables which caused queues in previous years have been swapped to make it more 'free-flowing'.

"We guarantee this will be the best year yet," Alex says. "We can't wait to see as many people as possible duck, weave, climb and slide their way across the obstacles."

For the first time, Gung Ho will add a second Scottish date to their tour with Castle Fraser in Aberdeen confirmed for September 1.

There are still on the day spaces for last minute Edinburgh entrants. It takes place today in The Meadows in Edinburgh.

Are you taking part in Gung Ho today? Tweet your pictures to @STVNews

