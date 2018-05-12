  • STV
  • MySTV

Wizard World Gathering launches Edinburgh Magic Festival

Laura Piper Laura Piper

The event has a grand hall, levitation classes lots of chocolate frogs and plenty of magic.

Harry Potter fans this year's magic festival is most certainly for you.

This is the ninth year that Edinburgh's International Magic Festival has returned to the capital and this time around they are embracing every chocolate frog and owl in sight.

The MagicFest launches on May 11 with an incredible tribute to the much adored boy wizard through a grand wizarding party - the first ever Wizard World Gathering.

Celebrating all things witchy and wizardy, the brand new event will be held in the wonderfully gothic-styled Great Hall of Assembly Roxy, in the same cobbled city where Harry Potter author JK Rowling lives and writes.

The special gathering itself runs until May 13 featuring levitation classes, colour changing drinks and even a potions masterclass where you can make your own baby boggart.

The entire festival however, stretches even farther, with a magic school, solo shows by magicians and secret rooms in Edinburgh's ancient buildings animated with magic.

The attention to detail extends to the bathrooms.
The attention to detail extends to the bathrooms. STV Laura Piper

The MagicFest gala returns to the Lyceum Theatre with a 'fast and furious' theme.

Pickpockets, sleight-of-hand artists and a great illusion act will be performing in Scotland for the first time.

Founded in 2010, MagicFest produces the UK's largest magic event, attracting over 12,000 people at 80 different events across the city from free installations to the world-class Gala show at the Festival Theatre.

As the organisers say: "Edinburgh is a city whose history is intertwined with magic.

"The International Magic Festival pays homage to this history, and celebrates magic as an art, one that belongs on stage, one that needs to be seen to be believed."

You can check out the full magical programme here online.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.