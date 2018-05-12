Wizard World Gathering launches Edinburgh Magic Festival

The event has a grand hall, levitation classes lots of chocolate frogs and plenty of magic.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5783881232001-wizard-world-gathering.jpg" />

Harry Potter fans this year's magic festival is most certainly for you.

This is the ninth year that Edinburgh's International Magic Festival has returned to the capital and this time around they are embracing every chocolate frog and owl in sight.

The MagicFest launches on May 11 with an incredible tribute to the much adored boy wizard through a grand wizarding party - the first ever Wizard World Gathering.

Celebrating all things witchy and wizardy, the brand new event will be held in the wonderfully gothic-styled Great Hall of Assembly Roxy, in the same cobbled city where Harry Potter author JK Rowling lives and writes.

The special gathering itself runs until May 13 featuring levitation classes, colour changing drinks and even a potions masterclass where you can make your own baby boggart.

The entire festival however, stretches even farther, with a magic school, solo shows by magicians and secret rooms in Edinburgh's ancient buildings animated with magic.

The attention to detail extends to the bathrooms. STV Laura Piper

The MagicFest gala returns to the Lyceum Theatre with a 'fast and furious' theme.

Pickpockets, sleight-of-hand artists and a great illusion act will be performing in Scotland for the first time.

Founded in 2010, MagicFest produces the UK's largest magic event, attracting over 12,000 people at 80 different events across the city from free installations to the world-class Gala show at the Festival Theatre.

As the organisers say: "Edinburgh is a city whose history is intertwined with magic.

"The International Magic Festival pays homage to this history, and celebrates magic as an art, one that belongs on stage, one that needs to be seen to be believed."

You can check out the full magical programme here online.