  • STV
  • MySTV

Gamekeepers strip down to mankinis to raise money for charity

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

The Angus men stunned hillwalkers by stripping off on a munro.

Charity: The men raised money for cancer research.
Charity: The men raised money for cancer research. AGMG

A group of burly Angus gamekeepers stunned hillwalkers at the weekend by climbing a Munro then striping off into skin-tight pink Mankinis to raise £5000 for Cancer Research.

The group of 21 gamekeepers from Angus Glens Moorland Group were happy to take part in this cheeky fundraising idea in memory of loved ones lost to the disease.

Wife of local gamekeeper Samantha Annand, and her sister Vicki Smart, lost both parents to cancer and the pair have been raising money since, with almost £20,000 handed over.

On Saturday, they had additional support in the shape of gamekeeping staff, family and shepherds in the Angus and Grampian glens, who raised over £2000 with their alternative charity walk.

The rural taskforce joined others in the community to undertake a four hour round trip to the 3081ft summit of Mount Keen, which is a magnet for walkers, mountain bikers and sight-seers.

Money: The group raised £5000
Money: The group raised £5000 AGMG

At the top, participants surprised more than a few hikers by removing their clothes and donning fluorescent Mankinis which left little to the imagination.

Samantha Annand said: "The idea initially came about mainly because we wanted to do something different.

"My husband Neal is a gamekeeper and so are a lot of his friends and he does this in order to support me and my sister Vicki. 

"In the past we have done the Edinburgh Moonwalk and various Cancer Research races.

"Loss from cancer doesn't get any easier and, unfortunately, many of our friends have been affected too.

"Quite a few of the boys who took part in the walk have experienced the loss of loved ones but this was a great way to raise money for such an important cause.

"Hopefully we didn't scare too many sheep and Munro bloggers!"

Samantha's husband, gamekeeper Neal, who was amongst those who dispensed with their modesty for a group photo at the top said: "I think Amazon must be wondering what is going on in the glens of Angus because they have had lots of online orders for pink Mankinis in the last few weeks.

"Gamekeepers might not be the kind of people traditionally associated with dressing up like this, stuck up in the hills all day, but it was a great way to get together, have a blether and a laugh and raise some cash at the same time."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.