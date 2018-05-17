  • STV
Cabbie who takes photos of his passengers lands major exhibit

Laura Piper Laura Piper

One man, one taxi and 101 Edinburgh journeys as Ryan Walls shares life in the back of a cab.

An Edinburgh taxi driver has found fame after taking fantastic photographs of his passengers.

Talented Ryan Walls, who only started his job as a cabbie after he was made redundant twice in nine months, has landed a major exhibition at the Scottish Parliament.

Willing models have included tourists, hen parties, politicians, chefs, a high court judge and even comedian Jack Whitehall.

Edinburgh People

Ryan, 43, first began his 'Edinburgh People' project back in 2015 during the Fringe.

Out of the 103 people he asked to pose for him, only two politely said no.

The father of three enjoyed the project so much, he started posting his photos on social media and even published his work in a special photo book.

Edinburgh People

Author Irvine Welsh even wrote the forward for the book, commenting: "The portraits in this book are also therefore ones of the author: the man on the other side of the lens.

"He's not visible but is reflected back in the sheer delight on his passengers' faces.

"The lesson of Edinburgh People is that we are so much more than just ourselves; we're also everybody else, and the more we give out, the more we get back."

Edinburgh People

Ryan's work is now on show at the Scottish Parliament giving an insight into the life of a taxi driver and the varying passengers who get into his cab during the world's largest arts festival.

"I just enjoy taking pictures of my passengers," says Ryan. "The back of my taxi seat it doesn't discriminate against race, religion or sexuality.

"Through my lens I only see the good in people."

Video report by STV Holly Jones

