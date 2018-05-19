A look at 12 of Scotland's most beautiful window views
Mountain vistas and shimmering lochs make all these windows picture perfect.
Some of the most striking images in the world are not painted on canvas but are simply framed in wood and glass.
Scotland is, by far, one of those places where the view from a window can be more magnificent than anything captured on paper.
Whether it be dramatic mountain vistas or shimmering lochs, as American writer Edward Gorey said: "My favourite journey is looking out the window."
Early "windows" in the Bronze and Iron Ages were simply wooden shutters and even stretched animal hides dipped in oils to make them translucent.
The use of glass for architectural purposes began with the Romans but was only ever used in the most important buildings.
Today, windows are a given in our homes and are a main subject for photographers and artists.
Photographer André Gonçalves for example has snapped hundreds of windows from all around the world, to show them in all their diverse shapes, sizes, and styles.
"Windows are considered a vital element of every building, not only to bring it to life but also to give some vitality and personality to it," Gonçalves told BuzzFeed.
For others though, it is the view itself from a window that is the main event.
Here, we take a look at some of Scotland's most beautiful window views taken by Scots across the country.
Through the glass
Edinburgh sash and case window
Kilchurn Castle window
View of Harris from a derelict church window
View of the Forth
The old church window at Dunglass estate
A picture perfect window
View from Urquhart castle
Window to the North Sea
View of Bass Rock
Through an Orkney window
Sea views
