A look at 12 of Scotland's most beautiful window views

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Mountain vistas and shimmering lochs make all these windows picture perfect.

Window view: Some of the most stunning vistas across the country. Holly Gray

Some of the most striking images in the world are not painted on canvas but are simply framed in wood and glass.

Scotland is, by far, one of those places where the view from a window can be more magnificent than anything captured on paper.

Whether it be dramatic mountain vistas or shimmering lochs, as American writer Edward Gorey said: "My favourite journey is looking out the window."

Early "windows" in the Bronze and Iron Ages were simply wooden shutters and even stretched animal hides dipped in oils to make them translucent.

The use of glass for architectural purposes began with the Romans but was only ever used in the most important buildings.

Today, windows are a given in our homes and are a main subject for photographers and artists.

Photographer André Gonçalves for example has snapped hundreds of windows from all around the world, to show them in all their diverse shapes, sizes, and styles.

"Windows are considered a vital element of every building, not only to bring it to life but also to give some vitality and personality to it," Gonçalves told BuzzFeed.

For others though, it is the view itself from a window that is the main event.

Here, we take a look at some of Scotland's most beautiful window views taken by Scots across the country.

Through the glass

Edinburgh sash and case window

Grey skies over the Capital. Gary Hook

Kilchurn Castle window

Ripples on the water. Michał Chowaniak

View of Harris from a derelict church window

View through the window of a derelict church on Harris. Frank Kelly‎

View of the Forth

The Forth Rail Bridge and South Queensferry rooftops. Charles Mcguigan

The old church window at Dunglass estate

Dunglass is a hamlet in East Lothian, Scotland, lying east of the Lammermuir Hills. Kris Bird

A picture perfect window

Snowy scenes across the fields in a typical Scottish winter. Karla Barr‎

View from Urquhart castle

View from Urquhart castle looking over Loch Ness. Andrew Walker

Window to the North Sea

A calm and grey North Sea horizon. Karen Daly

View of Bass Rock

The Bass Rock Lighthouse on Bass Rock is a 20-metre lighthouse, built in 1902 by David Stevenson. Michał Chowaniak

Through an Orkney window

A simple view into the old fishing ways. Glenn McNaughton

Sea views

Pale blue-grey skies and sea on a calm day. Maryann Townsley

If you liked our windows story you may want to check out our Scotland's doorways feature.

