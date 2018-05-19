  • STV
  • MySTV

See Me: The student tackling Scotland's mental health problem

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Rebecca Johnston was initially dismissed by a GP when she sought help as a teenager.

Health: Rebecca believes mental and physical health are just as important.
Health: Rebecca believes mental and physical health are just as important. Rebecca Johnston

"We all have mental health exactly the same as we all have physical health," explains Rebecca Johnston.

"When you're in school you're told to eat your five-a-day and to exercise twice a week, but nobody tells you to take time for yourself and to talk to people, and really look after your mental health."

The 22-year-old psychology student at the University of Strathclyde, in Glasgow, is passionate about reducing the stigma surrounding mental health, especially for young people in Scotland.

As a teenager, Rebecca began to have problems with her mental health and felt she had not been given the tools to look out for herself while at school.

"When I was young, I was very much dealing with very stressful periods as my family is in the military so I was dealing with a lot of heavy stress and drama which was impacting my mental health," Rebecca explains.

"Nobody told me how to recognise the signs of having your mental health impacted."

Supported by peers and family, Rebecca sought help but was left "dejected" at the response from her GP.

"I went to the doctor and she was awful, she was really unhelpful, she didn't really care about how I was, what was happening, didn't give me any advice or any support," she says.

"It was more like 'you're young, this is what everybody goes through, just exercise more, smile and you'll be fine'.

"I left the doctors almost feeling quite dejected, it was really hard to understand why I felt this way but nobody cared."

As a teenager, Rebecca did not know how to deal with her mental health.
As a teenager, Rebecca did not know how to deal with her mental health. Rebecca Johnston

After leaving school, she enrolled at the University of Strathclyde to study psychology, with the aim of ensuring future generations would have a voice after she felt she did not have one.

While at university, Rebecca's mental health began to fail again and soon she discovered she had developed an anxiety disorder.

"When I was in second year of university I was diagnosed with panic and anxiety disorder which pretty much almost stopped my entire life.

"I was experiencing about three or four panic attacks daily," she explains.

"My life really fell apart because I truly didn't know if I was going to get out of it, I didn't see an option other than to give up because I couldn't keep going."
Rebecca Johnson

Recalling her experience as a teenager, Rebecca felt like she could not reach out and was not aware of what help was available to her.

"My life really fell apart because I truly didn't know if I was going to get out of it, I didn't see an option other than to give up because I couldn't keep going," she recalls.

After going "through hell", Rebecca finally found a GP who was supportive and helped her find the right medication and therapy for her condition.

"When you have a doctor who is open and supportive and is actually going take you seriously as a young person, it makes every single ounce of difference in recovery."

Dealing with her mental health in a positive way, she says she has been medication-free for the past year and began volunteering with Scottish charity See Me six months ago.

She now wants to inspire young people to speak out about their health without fear of stigma or discrimination.

Marking Mental Health Awareness Week, See Me Scotland wants to create the biggest conversation that young people in Scotland have ever had on mental health, stigma and discrimination.

The project includes an online survey, where young people aged 12 to 26 can speak up about their experiences.

Volunteering with See Me Scotland, Rebecca wants to help other young people.
Volunteering with See Me Scotland, Rebecca wants to help other young people. Rebecca Johnston

Rebecca hopes this will lead to tackling the stigma a lot of people believe when it comes to their own mental health.

"When I was younger, and I know a lot of people at See Me feel the same, [talking about mental health] was taboo.

"It was not spoken about, it was not on the table, it was not part of the conversation whereas now, especially with this new campaign, we're trying to encourage young people to speak about themselves, speak about their mental health, tell people they are not okay.

"If you can do that from a young age, it equips you better to deal with your problems later in life."

Calum Irving, See Me director, explains: "Young people have already told us that it is okay not to be okay.

"We want to go further than that now, and find out why young people aren't always okay.

"We want to understand what gets in the way of seeking help so that we can end the stigma.

Only then will all young people feel confident to speak about how they feel, without the fear of being judged or dismissed."

Looking back, Rebecca wishes she had someone like herself now to help guide her to find help quicker and to know it is okay to speak out.

"I thought what I was going through was not that bad, you always compare yourself and you think 'I don't have depression or I don't have these panic disorders, I must be fine' which is completely untrue."

She has high hopes for the future of mental health awareness especially for young people.

"My biggest aspiration for the survey and for the project is for young people to speak about mental health and not receive discrimination or stigma.

"I know it's a long way off and it's very ambitious, but it's a start."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.