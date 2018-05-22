'I write to him every week' - Mother remembers blast victim

June Tron's son Philip was one of 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena suicide bombing.

Philip Tron's partner's daughter, Courtney Boyle, was also killed in the attack. Family handout

Sat in the car, waiting for her son and his partner's daughter to leave an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, June Tron heard a huge bang and her car shook.

"As a mother, you know... There's something inside, and you think: 'That's it, something's happened... He's gone."

June's son Philip was one of 22 people killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated his device.

His partner's 19-year-old daughter, Courtney Boyle, also died in the blast.

More than 800 others were injured.

A year on from her son's death, June said she still feels his presence, and every Monday, at 10.31pm - the time the bomb was detonated - she writes him a message on Facebook, updating him on everything that has gone on in the world he left behind.

"It's my way of coping," she explains.

She adds that she touches her photos of him, and speaks to them, as the feeling that he is still with her gives June some comfort.

June says her son used to 'light up the room' when he entered it. ITV News

Despite her cheerful exterior now, in the weeks after the bombing, June says she "didn't want to be here", and did not feel she could carry on, but, she continues, it was the her family - her four other children and her granddaughter - that got her through the dark days and gave her something to live for.

For now though, she still has her happy memories of her son who would "light up the room" when he entered it, and always made her laugh.