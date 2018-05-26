Wild Scotland: Striking photos in tribute to mountain mascot
Snappers have shared their favourite 'wild' shots in memory of popular mountain dog Skye.
If you want to really see the wild side of Scotland you need to hit the road.
Last month we were very excited to announce the beginning of a year of photo challenges in partnership with our long standing friends, the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.
The first theme challenge was "Land of Light" which was left completely to the imagination of all snappers wanting to take part.
Each month, a new theme will be issued - the only request, that photographers have fun exploring this amazing and beautiful country we get to call home.
Over the last few weeks, more than 100 striking images have been sent in for our second feature them "Wild Scotland" and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final roundup.
We were very honoured to announce that May's photo challenge was in special dedication to the Scotland from the Roadside mascot, Skye the Border Collie, who sadly passed away recently.
Photographers have really embraced "Wild Scotland" over the last few weeks inspired by Skye's own love of walks in our stunning mountains and valleys.
This small selection of an incredible offering showcases those who really embraced the "Wild Scotland" theme.
They're not necessarily taken by professional working photographers, but are images where people have really captured beautiful shots and have had fun with the idea behind it.
If you would like to take part in the next photo challenge, please watch out for announcements on the Scotland from the Roadside page.
Wild Scotland
St Kilda by Maggie Harrison
Wild resident by Debbie Neilson
Mountain hare by Carol Bone
Welcome to Skye by Joss Ward
Wild wanderer by Andy Hunter
Stormy Stornoway by John Dyer
Squirrel in the rain by Carol Bone
Mountain peaks by Sofie Burley
Mountain journeys by Adam Tweedie
"Winter Herdsman" by Ronald Stokes
