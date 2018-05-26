  • STV
  • MySTV

Wild Scotland: Striking photos in tribute to mountain mascot

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Snappers have shared their favourite 'wild' shots in memory of popular mountain dog Skye.

Floss the photobombing dog on snowy Ben Narnain.
Floss the photobombing dog on snowy Ben Narnain. Tony Gillanders

If you want to really see the wild side of Scotland you need to hit the road.

Last month we were very excited to announce the beginning of a year of photo challenges in partnership with our long standing friends, the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.

The first theme challenge was "Land of Light" which was left completely to the imagination of all snappers wanting to take part.

Each month, a new theme will be issued - the only request, that photographers have fun exploring this amazing and beautiful country we get to call home.

Over the last few weeks, more than 100 striking images have been sent in for our second feature them "Wild Scotland" and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final roundup.

We were very honoured to announce that May's photo challenge was in special dedication to the Scotland from the Roadside mascot, Skye the Border Collie, who sadly passed away recently.

Mascot Skye sadly passed away.
Mascot Skye sadly passed away. SFTR

Photographers have really embraced "Wild Scotland" over the last few weeks inspired by Skye's own love of walks in our stunning mountains and valleys.

Close to 100 striking images have been sent in for the challenge and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final round-up.

This small selection of an incredible offering showcases those who really embraced the "Wild Scotland" theme.

They're not necessarily taken by professional working photographers, but are images where people have really captured beautiful shots and have had fun with the idea behind it.

If you would like to take part in the next photo challenge, please watch out for announcements on the Scotland from the Roadside page.

Wild Scotland

St Kilda by Maggie Harrison

St Kilda is an isolated archipelago situated 64 kilometres west-northwest of North Uist.
St Kilda is an isolated archipelago situated 64 kilometres west-northwest of North Uist. Maggie Harrison

Wild resident by Debbie Neilson

The coarse fleece helps as protection against the wild Scottish weather.
The coarse fleece helps as protection against the wild Scottish weather. Debbie Neilson

Mountain hare by Carol Bone

A mountain hair changes fur with the seasons.
A mountain hair changes fur with the seasons. Carol Bone

Welcome to Skye by Joss Ward

The Quiraing is a landslip on the eastern face of Meall na Suiramach.
The Quiraing is a landslip on the eastern face of Meall na Suiramach. Joss Ward

Wild wanderer by Andy Hunter

Red fox caught in the hedgerows.
Red fox caught in the hedgerows. Andy Hunter‎

Stormy Stornoway by John Dyer‎

Wild waves.
Wild waves. John Dyer‎

Squirrel in the rain by Carol Bone

A damp little forest lover.
A damp little forest lover. Carol Bone

Mountain peaks by Sofie Burley‎

Mountain view.
Mountain view. Sofie Burley‎

Mountain journeys by Adam Tweedie

Tumbling waterfalls.
Tumbling waterfalls. Adam Tweedie

"Winter Herdsman" by Ronald Stokes

Blue skies at Glencoe.
Blue skies at Glencoe. Ronald Stokes‎

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.