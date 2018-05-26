Wild Scotland: Striking photos in tribute to mountain mascot

Snappers have shared their favourite 'wild' shots in memory of popular mountain dog Skye.

Floss the photobombing dog on snowy Ben Narnain. Tony Gillanders

If you want to really see the wild side of Scotland you need to hit the road.

Last month we were very excited to announce the beginning of a year of photo challenges in partnership with our long standing friends, the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.

The first theme challenge was "Land of Light" which was left completely to the imagination of all snappers wanting to take part.

Each month, a new theme will be issued - the only request, that photographers have fun exploring this amazing and beautiful country we get to call home.

Over the last few weeks, more than 100 striking images have been sent in for our second feature them "Wild Scotland" and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final roundup.

We were very honoured to announce that May's photo challenge was in special dedication to the Scotland from the Roadside mascot, Skye the Border Collie, who sadly passed away recently.

Mascot Skye sadly passed away. SFTR

Photographers have really embraced "Wild Scotland" over the last few weeks inspired by Skye's own love of walks in our stunning mountains and valleys.

This small selection of an incredible offering showcases those who really embraced the "Wild Scotland" theme.

They're not necessarily taken by professional working photographers, but are images where people have really captured beautiful shots and have had fun with the idea behind it.

If you would like to take part in the next photo challenge, please watch out for announcements on the Scotland from the Roadside page.

Wild Scotland

St Kilda by Maggie Harrison

St Kilda is an isolated archipelago situated 64 kilometres west-northwest of North Uist. Maggie Harrison

Wild resident by Debbie Neilson

The coarse fleece helps as protection against the wild Scottish weather. Debbie Neilson

Mountain hare by Carol Bone

A mountain hair changes fur with the seasons. Carol Bone

Welcome to Skye by Joss Ward

The Quiraing is a landslip on the eastern face of Meall na Suiramach. Joss Ward

Wild wanderer by Andy Hunter

Red fox caught in the hedgerows. Andy Hunter‎

Stormy Stornoway by John Dyer‎

Squirrel in the rain by Carol Bone‎

A damp little forest lover. Carol Bone

Mountain peaks by Sofie Burley‎

Mountain journeys by Adam Tweedie

Tumbling waterfalls. Adam Tweedie

"Winter Herdsman" by Ronald Stokes

Blue skies at Glencoe. Ronald Stokes‎

