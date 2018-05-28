Moira Jones: Brutal murder that stunned a city ten years on

The killing of the businesswoman in Queen's Park in Glasgow left a mark on the city.

Moira Jones: Murdered ten years ago today.

Ten years ago, Moira Jones was found dead in Glasgow's Queen's Park.

The 40-year-old businesswoman was abducted, raped and murdered by Marek Harcar between May 28 and 29, 2008.

Her murder and the case around it left an indelible mark on the city and on her devastated loved ones.

'Wickedness very rarely encountered'

At around 11pm on May 28, 2008, Ms Jones had parked her car about 100 yards from her home in Glasgow's south side.

Harcar abducted her and forced her into Queen's Park, where he punched her, kicked her, stamped on her, robbed her, pinned her against the ground and raped her.

Her semi-naked body was discovered by a park official the following day.

Harcar had been drinking heavily on the night he attacked Ms Jones and told his flatmate beforehand he was going "looking for a woman".

A Slovakian national who had recently moved to the city, he attempted to flee justice by returning home.

But he was detained by Slovakian police in June 2008 and extradited back to Scotland to appear in court.

After a 20-day trial, overwhelming DNA evidence led the jury at the High Court in Glasgow to take little more than an hour to find Harcar guilty of Ms Jones' murder.

He was ordered to spend a minimum of 25 years behind bars and faces deportation when he is released.

Sentencing him, Lord Bracadale said his crime had "shocked the nation".

The judge added: "Your conduct that night reflects a level of wickedness very rarely encountered."

In memory of Moira

Beatrice Jones, Moira's mother, set up a charity after her daughter's killing called the Moira Fund dedicated to helping other families bereaved by acts of violence.

It lives on to this day, as a successful grant-making charity helping bereaved individuals with funerals, transport costs and access to counselling.

Among the initiatives organised by the Moira Fund were a huge 5k charity run in her memory through Queen's Park in 2014, attended by hundreds of runners.

Beatrice has also been recognised for her campaigning on the issue of support for bereaved families at the level of government.

She has long called for a dedicated program of support for the families of murder victims amid concerns over the system in Scotland.

In April this year, Victim Support Scotland announced a new £1.2m homicide service as part of a fresh £13.8m package of funding from the Scottish Government.

The move will see families bereaved by murder provided with a dedicated case worker, similar to the existing system in England and Wales.

It is a measure the Jones family and the charity built in Moira's name has championed for years, and Beatrice has said the service could "help enormously".

