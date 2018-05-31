  • STV
Stirling City Deal: How will the £95m funding be spent?

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Scottish and UK governments plough cash into Stirling and Clackmannanshire.

Stirling: City will benefit from major financial package.
Stirling: City will benefit from major financial package.

Stirling has now joined a host of other Scottish cities in becoming the beneficiary of a city region deal.

A total of £95.2m, split between the Scottish and UK governments, will be invested in Stirling and Clackmannanshire over the next decade, it has been agreed.

The city joins Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness in signing off on multi-million or billion-pound deals designed to boost growth.

A £1.1bn package for Edinburgh and surrounding regions including the Lothians, the Borders and Fife was the latest to be announced last summer.

The UK Government is putting up £45.1m of the funding for the Stirling city deal, with the Scottish Government stumping up slightly more, on £50.1m.

So how will the cash windfall be spent across Stirling and Clackmannanshire?

International Environment Centre - £17m

University: New centre will draw on local expertise.
University: New centre will draw on local expertise. CC

A new multi-million pound research centre specialising in environmental studies is to be set up.

Drawing on existing expertise, including at institutions like Stirling University, the £17m centre will be "cutting-edge", said Scottish economy minister Keith Brown.

It will work to tackle global environmental challenges and will also connect researchers with business opportunities and training.

A new Aquaculture Innovation Hub will also be established, unique in the UK, with four aquatic research facilities.

Tourism, culture and heritage - £15m

Wallace Monument: Among a number of heritage sites in Stirling.
Wallace Monument: Among a number of heritage sites in Stirling. © STV

Up to £15m will be invested in key economic assets in culture, heritage and tourism.

The city boasts Stirling Castle, the Wallace Monument and the Battle of Bannockburn Centre among its popular historical sites.

It also has several well-established cultural and performance venues, like The Tolbooth and the Albert Halls.

The deal will also see the creation of new Scottish Tartan Centre celebrating the country's national fabric to attract visitors.

Business parks - £5m

The Scottish Government's £5m in investment will be used to build a new business park at Kildean.

The funding will also support the next stage of development of proposed new infrastructure at Callander.

Ministers say the projects could deliver further growth of £175m and bring more than 1000 new jobs to the region.

Digital investment - £4m

A total of £2m will be spent developing a "digital district" in Stirling with £2m also spent on setting up "digital hubs" in Callander and Alloa.

The digital programmes will see investment in digital skills, training and business development.

Other points:

  • Investments to improve travel routes and connectivity between Stirling, Alloa and villages in the region, along with improvements to the active travel network.
  • The Ministry of Defence will lease land to councils to assist with their housing and business plans.

