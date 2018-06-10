  • STV
Team Scotland dancers prepare to shine at Dance World Cup

Vanessa Kennedy Vanessa Kennedy Laura Piper Laura Piper

The talented team will compete in Barcelona against 12,000 international dancers.

They've been training every night for months after school but now Team Scotland's young dancers are ready to go for gold.

Some of the country's most talented dancers are about to take to the stage at the Dance World Cup in Barcelona this month.

The dancers, some as young as seven years old, have been hard at work preparing for what will be one of the biggest moments in their young lives.

Over 20,000 competitors from 54 countries compete at their country qualifiers and at the World Finals each year.

Edinburgh Dance Academy (EDA) is one of the dance schools to reach the finals and their dancers say they are proud to be able to represent their country.

"The Dance World Cup is massive. It has more countries and dancers attending than the Commonwealth Games," says EDA dancer Erin Moonie.

"We train mostly every single night of the week and at weekends as well. It takes a lot of training to get to this level.

"The seniors have exams coming up so we have to balance it with our school work as well. It's tough but we're getting through it.

"As cheesy as it sounds we are a big family and we're all there for each other."

This will only be the third time that Scotland has competed in the prestigious Dance World Cup.

Last year they managed to take home a large collection of medals.

One school, McKechnie School of Dance from Falkirk, took home a personal record of seven world titles.

The first Dance World Cup competition was held in Greece in 2001.

Children from all over the world now participate, making it the largest international dance competition in the world - the equivalent of the Olympics for the dance world.

It has evolved into something of an international stage for the young dancers of the world to do what they love.

Some of the dancers' parents say its a great way for the young people to meet dancers from other countries, and are firm believers that dancing itself is a great way for children to keep active and learn discipline.

As dance parent Pamela Loughran says: "It's a great hobby for any child and they have a second family here.

"They've danced together for a long time and they're very close, like a family.

"I think all children, if they're committed to something, they need to be shown that people are proud of them."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.