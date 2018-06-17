Why more Scots are turning to outdoor fitness to get active

More and more people are leaving the confines of the gym to participate in outdoor training.

Chances are you've seen them.

Probably in your local park doing burpees beside a puddle, or leaping over railings like Nike sponsored gazelles.

The rise of outdoor exercise groups in recent years has seen thousands of energetic people braving all sorts of interesting Scottish weather to run, squat and jump their way towards their fitness goals.

These days, it is the great outdoors calling rather than an indoor gym.

Outdoor training company British Military Fitness has grown from the idea of three bored soldiers working as extras on the set of Saving Private Ryan to having more than 13,000 members paying for around 400 classes in 140 locations across the UK.

There are also bootcamps on beaches, outdoor gyms set up in parks and specialist groups like Race Fitness in Edinburgh which require no other gym equipment than what the city provides.

That means press ups on railings, using a nearby wall for weight training or clambering up steps.

So what is the draw for fitness fans?

"I know from experience that if you don't enjoy the exercise you're not going to keep it up," says Race Fitness founder Kieron Ross.

"You can get to a gym and not push yourself that hard, but with ours you don't have the choice,"he adds laughing.

"You can't help but progress quickly."

Kieron served in the armed forces himself and was once part of the British Military Fitness group.

He set up Race Fitness on his own three years ago after deciding he wanted to move away from the "bootcamp" approach to training.

"The 'shouty shouty' approach can really put people off," he says.

"The sessions that we run are slightly different, I don't take beginners for example, I take those at an average level.

"I get a bunch of similar people who genuinely want to improve."

The demand, it would seem, is there. Kieron has an active and engaged class who move around the entire area of the parks they train in.

There is a lot of cardio involved and body weight exercises. The class keeps your moving for a whole hour, help you maintain your heart rate above a certain level to get the most out of your session.

"By the next class you already feel a little fitter than the one before," says Kieron.

Some members, he says, are looking for a lifestyle change, while others have specific training goals in mind, like big races they want to be able to compete in.

The rise of obstacle races such as the hugely popular Tough Mudder is high up there - the global phenomenon has had 2.5m participants since it was founded in 2010.

Obstacles have included a barbed wire mud crawl called the Kiss of Mud, electrical wires ready to shock unwary athletes and a dumpster filled with iced water to make the toughest of the tough wince.

According to the American Council on Exercise, being active outdoors can help you undertake a harder workout than in an indoor environment.

Whether you're running on the beach or hiking up a mountain, your body is encountering a constantly changing environment.

To keep up the activity at a consistent pace, you need to adapt to all those minute changes in your surroundings (such as slight inclines, bumps, or obstacles you may need to dodge), which means your body works harder than if you were running on a treadmill or using a stair machine.

It also gives you more chance of a vitamin D boost and give you a healthy dose of fresh air as your granny always said.

Several studies, including one published in Environmental Science and Technology in 2011, also suggest exercise outdoors benefited mental well-being more than the same type of exercise inside.

Another temptation for joining outdoor fitness groups appears to be the cost - although it is around the same price as a full gym membership at around £50 max a month, outdoor training groups generally have no contract direct debit or joining fee and offer the same amount of unlimited classes.

The appeal also seems to be in the people - the noticeable camaraderie that forms in small groups of individuals with the same goal.

"It's good, I can think of quite a few people who've dramatically changed their general happiness," says Kieron.

"Some of the guys are looking for an escape from work or even from something in their family life.

"They switch their brains off and get stuck in."

