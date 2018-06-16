  • STV
Glasgow dancer with Down's syndrome to speak at world congress

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Inspirational Adam Sloan will join the global event attended by more than 1200 families.

An inspirational dancer from Glasgow is set to take part in the biggest Down's syndrome congress in the world.

Talented Adam Sloan, 26, who began learning to dance as a teenager, says he is "proud and honoured" to share his story while welcoming other families to Scotland.

Adam, who has Down's syndrome and cystic fibrosis, works as a Contemporary Dance Artist with Indepen-dance, Scotland's largest inclusive dance company.

His work with them has meant he has danced all over Britain and Europe and even as far as Bangkok.

"I love my job because I get to be creative, work with interesting people and travel to fantastic places," he says.

In 2016, Adam was awarded a lifetime Fellowship of the Royal Society of Arts and Science, one of only five given in Britain to people with learning disabilities.

The award was granted to help him develop as a choreographer, a career goal he says is exciting and has allowed him to "fulfil one of my biggest dreams".

Glasgow will host the 13th World Down Syndrome Congress in July.

A global event attended by more than 1200 families and people with Down's syndrome, it will be the first time in 32 years that it has been held in the UK.

Health care practitioners, education professionals and experts at the forefront of research and best practice in the care and development of people with the condition will be there.

Adam will join a host of other inspirational speakers willing to share their stories of life with the condition.

"I would love everyone to come so I can hear their stories and they can hear mine. I'll be talking about my life, my dancing and how I got into it," he says.

"It feels like when I dance I get meet so many people and hear everyone's stories. I like to celebrate that with people.

"It's good to have people to socialise with and dance - just dance. I can't imagine life without it."

Adam says without dancing his health would deteriorate and being so active has made a big difference in his life.

"I also got to go to Thailand to dance which was fun and I'm off to Australia next," he adds.

"I am so proud and so grateful for everything. To have this opportunity to be a key note speaker at the congress.

"It will be the first time I've done it and it will be good to experience it with everyone."

Mental Health Minister Maureen Watt said: "I am extremely proud that Scotland is hosting the World Down Syndrome Congress, the first time the congress has met in the UK for more than 30 years.

"We want Scotland to be seen as a global leader in the care and development of people with learning disabilities.

"Scotland's commitment to inclusion and respect is reflected in the fact that Glasgow taxi drivers and hoteliers are enthusiastically taking part in special training to provide high quality service for people with Down Syndrome and their families ahead of the congress."

Pandora Summerfield, CEO of Down's Syndrome Scotland added: "The World Down Syndrome Congress is one of a very few global events which brings together researchers, practitioners, children, young people and adults with Down's Syndrome and their families to share ideas and consider not just the cutting edge developments, but how research and practice can actually improve lives."

To register and book tickets for the World Downs Syndrome Congress 2018, please visit here or call 0131 306 0120.

