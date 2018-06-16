  • STV
  • MySTV

Take two: Couple recreate famous movie scenes on Scots visit

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Judith and Robin have travelled from Germany to recreate scenes from Harry Potter and Outlander.

Perfect shot: The German couple have travelled to Scotland for their project.
Perfect shot: The German couple have travelled to Scotland for their project. Secret Famous Places

Standing on the grassy mount of Arthur's Seat, a couple stare out at the view over Edinburgh.

A suit jacket slung over the man's shoulder and a denim jacket tied around the waist of his companion, the pair take in the city's skyline.

Judith Schneider and Robin Lachhein are recreating a scene from the movie One Day as part of their project Secret Famous Places.

They've landed in Scotland for two weeks from their native Germany to capture images from famous films across the country - from Harry Potter to James Bond.

Judith and Robin recreating a scene from One Day in Edinburgh.
Judith and Robin recreating a scene from One Day in Edinburgh. Secret Famous Places

Taking on the roles of Dexter and Emma, portrayed by Jim Sturgess and Anne Hathaway in the 2011 romantic film, Robin and Judith copy everything from the costumes to the poses and the exact location from some of their favourite films.

The couple, who have been together for seven years, began their unusual hobby in 2014 when searching for the ideal place to have a picnic.

The couple travelled to New Zealand, where they shot scenes from Alien: Covenant.
The couple travelled to New Zealand, where they shot scenes from Alien: Covenant. Secret Famous Places

When they couldn't find the perfect spot, one of them suggested looking at visiting film locations, but soon realised nobody would recognise the spot if they took a simple picture of the landscape.

At the suggestion of a friend, they started to recreate famous movie scenes themselves.

Travelling to Prague for their first shot, they decided to recreate a scene from Mission Impossible.

"There was a scene where Tom Cruise walked up the stairs at a bridge and we thought this would be a good first picture," Judith says.

"It's not online but it's our first picture. We tried different styles and different scenes.

"One with me alone and one with us together and the latter was the best one."

Now the couple have travelled as far as New Zealand, Italy and the United States to capture their shots which they share on Instagram.

Judith's hood was fashioned from a waterproof tablecloth for this shot from 10,000BC.
Judith's hood was fashioned from a waterproof tablecloth for this shot from 10,000BC. Secret Famous Places

Picking a country they want to visit or a film to recreate as a starting point, they then research other movies shot in the area so they can amass five or six pictures from each trip to share online.

Judith and Robin often struggle with the embarrassment of people watching them take their photographs in locations which are quite public.

"There are moments I wish we didn't have this hobby," Judith says.

"For example when we did Star Wars, it was the most embarrassing picture but in the end the feeling to have this photo was so good, we said let's do it again."

This scene from Star Wars was 'embarrassing' to film, Judith says.
This scene from Star Wars was 'embarrassing' to film, Judith says. Secret Famous Places

When recreating a scene from Downtown Abbey at Highclere Castle in England, the photograph they wanted to take was shot from a camera around a metre higher than their tripod could manage.

"We had to go onto our knees so it was the right perspective and people around us were laughing a lot," Robin recalls.

"When we were on our knees, people though he wanted to marry me so people were watching," Judith adds.

"And we have to try not to laugh! That is the biggest problem," Robin says.

Wardrobe malfunctions are also an issue for the couple. When shooting in New Zealand for a scene from 10,000BC, Judith's hood was in fact a waterproof tablecloth to recreate the right textures.

And when shooting a scene from Sex and the City in Paris, Judith's skirt ordered online was a bright forest green rather than the mint tulle piece she had envisioned for the shot.

Yet sometimes improvisation work's well for the couple, who often shoot their pictures with clothing borrowed from friends or bought cheaply online.

The couple travelled to Paris to shoot this scene from Sex and the City.
The couple travelled to Paris to shoot this scene from Sex and the City. Secret Famous Places

"[When we did Downtown Abbey], I had only three parts I had to take with me and I forgot two of them, the shirt and tie so we had to improvise," Robin says.

"My shirt was a piece of paper and only when you know it you can see it."

"I was so angry with him because we were travelling a long way to the castle and then he forgot his shirt," Judith says.

"And the tie was a belt from Judith's dress," Robin adds.

"It was improvised but I think it was a good solution."

Robin's shirt is actually a piece of paper in this scene from Downtown Abbey.
Robin's shirt is actually a piece of paper in this scene from Downtown Abbey. Secret Famous Places

There have been disappointments on their journeys, discovering some filming locations were altered in post production or shot in studios which don't quite match their perceived settings.

In Scotland, the pair searched for five hours to find the setting from a Harry Potter film, only to discover it had been shot in a studio.

Not to be deterred, they still plan to shoot around seven images during their time in Scotland.

"We want to go to Glen Etive for Harry Potter and James Bond, I think the James Bond picture is quite famous with M and James Bond looking down the mountain," Robin says.

"The problem is we don't have a car, we have a camper van and I don't have white hair," Judith adds laughing.

Sightseeing on Skye and a trip to the Fife town of Falkland where scenes from Outlander were shot are also on their wishlist.

Inception is just one of many films with scenes recreated by the couple.
Inception is just one of many films with scenes recreated by the couple. Secret Famous Places

While stunning scenery is a major element of Judith and Robin's Secret Famous Places photographs, both admit their dream shoots would both take place on film sets.

"I really would love to go to How I Met Your Mother on the bench they are sitting on in the pub," Judith says.

"It's a studio but I don't care - I'd love to go to the studio to get a picture."

Robin adds: "I really like the series Big Bang Theory which is also set in a studio and it would be very cool if I could sit on the couch that Sheldon always sits on.

"I don't think we'll make it but it's good to have a goal."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.