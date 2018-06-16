Take two: Couple recreate famous movie scenes on Scots visit

Judith and Robin have travelled from Germany to recreate scenes from Harry Potter and Outlander.

Perfect shot: The German couple have travelled to Scotland for their project. Secret Famous Places

Standing on the grassy mount of Arthur's Seat, a couple stare out at the view over Edinburgh.

A suit jacket slung over the man's shoulder and a denim jacket tied around the waist of his companion, the pair take in the city's skyline.

Judith Schneider and Robin Lachhein are recreating a scene from the movie One Day as part of their project Secret Famous Places.

They've landed in Scotland for two weeks from their native Germany to capture images from famous films across the country - from Harry Potter to James Bond.

Judith and Robin recreating a scene from One Day in Edinburgh. Secret Famous Places

Taking on the roles of Dexter and Emma, portrayed by Jim Sturgess and Anne Hathaway in the 2011 romantic film, Robin and Judith copy everything from the costumes to the poses and the exact location from some of their favourite films.

The couple, who have been together for seven years, began their unusual hobby in 2014 when searching for the ideal place to have a picnic.

The couple travelled to New Zealand, where they shot scenes from Alien: Covenant. Secret Famous Places

When they couldn't find the perfect spot, one of them suggested looking at visiting film locations, but soon realised nobody would recognise the spot if they took a simple picture of the landscape.

At the suggestion of a friend, they started to recreate famous movie scenes themselves.

Travelling to Prague for their first shot, they decided to recreate a scene from Mission Impossible.

"There was a scene where Tom Cruise walked up the stairs at a bridge and we thought this would be a good first picture," Judith says.

"It's not online but it's our first picture. We tried different styles and different scenes.

"One with me alone and one with us together and the latter was the best one."

Now the couple have travelled as far as New Zealand, Italy and the United States to capture their shots which they share on Instagram.

Judith's hood was fashioned from a waterproof tablecloth for this shot from 10,000BC. Secret Famous Places

Picking a country they want to visit or a film to recreate as a starting point, they then research other movies shot in the area so they can amass five or six pictures from each trip to share online.

Judith and Robin often struggle with the embarrassment of people watching them take their photographs in locations which are quite public.

"There are moments I wish we didn't have this hobby," Judith says.

"For example when we did Star Wars, it was the most embarrassing picture but in the end the feeling to have this photo was so good, we said let's do it again."

This scene from Star Wars was 'embarrassing' to film, Judith says. Secret Famous Places

When recreating a scene from Downtown Abbey at Highclere Castle in England, the photograph they wanted to take was shot from a camera around a metre higher than their tripod could manage.

"We had to go onto our knees so it was the right perspective and people around us were laughing a lot," Robin recalls.

"When we were on our knees, people though he wanted to marry me so people were watching," Judith adds.

"And we have to try not to laugh! That is the biggest problem," Robin says.

Wardrobe malfunctions are also an issue for the couple. When shooting in New Zealand for a scene from 10,000BC, Judith's hood was in fact a waterproof tablecloth to recreate the right textures.

And when shooting a scene from Sex and the City in Paris, Judith's skirt ordered online was a bright forest green rather than the mint tulle piece she had envisioned for the shot.

Yet sometimes improvisation work's well for the couple, who often shoot their pictures with clothing borrowed from friends or bought cheaply online.

The couple travelled to Paris to shoot this scene from Sex and the City. Secret Famous Places

"[When we did Downtown Abbey], I had only three parts I had to take with me and I forgot two of them, the shirt and tie so we had to improvise," Robin says.

"My shirt was a piece of paper and only when you know it you can see it."

"I was so angry with him because we were travelling a long way to the castle and then he forgot his shirt," Judith says.

"And the tie was a belt from Judith's dress," Robin adds.

"It was improvised but I think it was a good solution."

Robin's shirt is actually a piece of paper in this scene from Downtown Abbey. Secret Famous Places

There have been disappointments on their journeys, discovering some filming locations were altered in post production or shot in studios which don't quite match their perceived settings.

In Scotland, the pair searched for five hours to find the setting from a Harry Potter film, only to discover it had been shot in a studio.

Not to be deterred, they still plan to shoot around seven images during their time in Scotland.

"We want to go to Glen Etive for Harry Potter and James Bond, I think the James Bond picture is quite famous with M and James Bond looking down the mountain," Robin says.

"The problem is we don't have a car, we have a camper van and I don't have white hair," Judith adds laughing.

Sightseeing on Skye and a trip to the Fife town of Falkland where scenes from Outlander were shot are also on their wishlist.

Inception is just one of many films with scenes recreated by the couple. Secret Famous Places

While stunning scenery is a major element of Judith and Robin's Secret Famous Places photographs, both admit their dream shoots would both take place on film sets.

"I really would love to go to How I Met Your Mother on the bench they are sitting on in the pub," Judith says.

"It's a studio but I don't care - I'd love to go to the studio to get a picture."

Robin adds: "I really like the series Big Bang Theory which is also set in a studio and it would be very cool if I could sit on the couch that Sheldon always sits on.

"I don't think we'll make it but it's good to have a goal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.