Art School: Mackintosh's masterpiece touched many lives

A brief history of the building dubbed 'a work of art in which to make works of art'.

"It is the only art school in the world where the building is worthy of its subject," cultural historian Sir Christopher Frayling once said of the Mackintosh Building. "A work of art in which to make works of art."

As Glasgow comes to terms with the destruction of its most cherished building - for the second time in four years - there is perhaps some comfort in the fact the city's sense of loss is shared by so many around the world.

The Glasgow School of Art (GSA) is many things to many people.

An institution. A place of work. A place of learning. A music and performance venue. A home from home. An architectural masterpiece. An integral stitch in the fabric of the city's heritage.

Art school: Home of painters, sculptors, designers and architects. Laura Piper

Generations of artists, designers, sculptors and architects have passed through its doors during the building's 119-year history, honing their crafts and in many cases going on to have worldwide impact in art and culture.

Its glittering alumni include the acclaimed Scottish writer and artist Alasdair Gray, other writers like Muriel Gray and May Miles Thomas, renowned painters such as Sir James Gunn and Stephen Conroy, musicians like Fran Healy and Sharleen Spiteri and actors such as Robbie Coltrane and Peter Capaldi.

The GSA enjoys as stellar a reputation as any other art school in the UK, producing 30% of all Turner Prize nominees since 2005 and a spate of winners.

And through it all, until 2014, the Mackintosh Building stood, as much a testament to the genius of the man who designed it as it was an inspiration to the thousands of people who learned and laboured within its walls.

It was not always viewed with the love and reverence it would enjoy later in life.

The art school was in fact one of Charles Rennie Mackintosh's first major commissions, as a 31-year-old architect and designer whose work was not without controversy.

Along with his friend James Herbert Macnair and sisters Frances and Margaret Macdonald, he was part of a loose collective known as "The Four" who pioneered the "Glasgow Style" during the 1890s and early 20th century.

They produced decorative art designs, graphics, furniture and silverwork which meshed influences from Scotland, Europe and as far afield as Japan and their distinctive style is considered by many the cornerstone of Art Nouveau.

Their work was not particularly well-liked at the time, with the quartet derided in certain circles as "The Spook School" due to some of the images they produced being considered overly ghoulish and dark.

But Fra Newbery, director of the GSA at the time, backed "The Four" - all students at the school - and would later commission Mackintosh to design the school's new home on Renfrew Street, despite the fact he had only designed a couple of buildings previously.

Work began in 1897, with Mackintosh given a budget of only £14,000 to complete the entire building, and by 1899 he had spent £21,000. Funds ran dry and he was forced to leave the school half-done.

He had to wait eight years to return to work on the building, which was finally finished in 1909, reaching a total cost of £40,000 - the equivalent of about £4.6m today.

After a 12-year wait to see the finished product, some critics were bemused.

One alluded to the sandstone and the building's baronial features - an homage to Scottish castles - to ask why a "house of correction, or poor house" had been built at the top of a boulevard in Glasgow city centre.

But over the years, appreciation for the building grew and grew, as students, staff and visitors marvelled at the range of styles at work in both its exterior and interior, its play with light and dark, and always, Mackintosh's meticulous attention-to-detail.

Design: View of art school stairway following the 2014 fire. Laura Piper

It is spoken about by architects the world over in hallowed terms as a masterpiece and it is considered a pivotal moment in the history of British architecture, heralding the modern era.

The building features in the textbooks of architectural students across the globe, many of whom may now never see it in its full glory, but still know what it looked like and know Mackintosh's name.

It boasted cavernous corridors, intimate alcoves, and sun-washed, purpose-built art studios, but perhaps its most iconic room was the renowned Mackintosh Library, lit by audacious three-storey windows.

The library was designed to make visitors feel as though they were in a forest clearing, with large wooden beams connecting to the ceiling like tree trunks and the colourful drop-down lights from the balconies intended to resemble falling seeds or leaves.

This intense international interest in the work of Mackintosh explains the outpouring of grief and support from around the world when the GSA building suffered its first major fire, on May 23, 2014.

That blaze destroyed the Mackintosh Library and much of the west wing, but elsewhere throughout the building firefighters salvaged around 70% of its contents and reckoned as much as 90% of the GSA's structure remained viable.

In the intervening four years, a huge £32m restoration project took shape, helped along with celebrity fundraising appeals from the likes of Peter Capaldi and Brad Pitt.

The first phase of the restoration began in the summer of 2016, with damaged exterior stonework repaired and the roof replaced.

Work to restore the west wing and the library and upgrade interiors in the east wing was also well under way, with remarkable research and effort put in to restore the library in particular.

GSA archives and Mackintosh's original design drawings for the iconic room, now kept in the Hunterian Museum at Glasgow University, were pored over by researchers, and wood was sourced from the US which was the same age as that used in the original 19th century design.

It was anticipated the work would be completed only eight months from now, in February 2019.

Roof: Work to replace it began in October 2014. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

The disastrous second fire, which began on Friday night and burned throughout the weekend, gutted the building once again and tore the heart out of these restoration efforts.

Fire officials describe the inferno as significantly more severe than the blaze which stunned the nation four years ago, and it remains unclear what can be salvaged from the wreckage.

The building's interior has been devastated but its main structural beams appear to have survived, raising hopes that its facade can be retained.

However, if it comes to rebuilding the entire structure brick-by-brick, experts estimate such an project could cost around £100m.

Given its place not only in the hearts of Glaswegians but people throughout Scotland, the UK and the world, many may consider that a price worth paying.

