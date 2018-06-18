Art School fire: 'It was so special, we loved the place'

Artist and former student Kenneth Burns explains what 'The Mack' means to him.

Kenneth Burns is heartbroken by the latest blaze. STV

Kenneth A Burns studied drawing and painting at Glasgow School of Art between 1979 and 1985.

Number 167 Renfrew Street, Glasgow School of Art, or as we came to know it, the 'Mack', was and still is very much part of the lives of those of us who crossed its portal as awe-struck students.

The organic forms of its architecture seemed to envelop those of us lucky enough to have been students there. I have a wealth of vivid memories and seemed to grow and develop creatively there.

I would find new details, angles and aspects, those little things that filled the building and inspired us on a daily basis. It was both bright and dark, full of colour and texture, shapes and forms.

It was so special and we all loved the place, still do! Yes, we are now heartbroken, yes we are grateful that no one was hurt or died in these fires and yes we are getting angry at our loss.

What would Glasgow be like without the Mackintosh School of Art? It has been perched up there on Garnethill for a creative century, like a Scottish castle when viewed from below in Sauchiehall Street and a factory of inspiration when approached from up there in Renfrew Street.

For me, like so many others, it represents so much more than merely a physical structure that can be destroyed by an element of nature such as fire.

It was actually always meant to be a place that stimulated the imagination and promoted creativity. Indeed that was the original concept of the design brief given by Francis 'Fra' Newberry.

Kenneth Burns studied between 1979 and 1985. Kenneth Burns

I just simply loved the place from childhood, having seen pictures of it and its innovative plans and elevations, it drew me to the city.

From an early age I loved the layout of Glasgow - the grid on the hill. This building just sat so comfortably in that grid. I also knew from an early age that I wanted to be a painter, and here was a place designed for painters.

I decided whatever it took I would go and study there. I was also greatly encouraged, to get there, by my family and an architect friend of my family, who had studied at the school and kindly took me for my very first visit.

My most favourite space was the Mackintosh library and imagined myself there using it, then when I surprised myself and gained entrance as a student, I was a little disappointed not to be able to visit whenever I wished.

Sadly, with many others, I watched from Sauchiehall Street as the last set of flames stole it away. We came to terms with that loss as it could be recreated and had to be.

I remember early visits through those swing doors and the feast of visual stimuli of the interior. I also remember my first day enrolling in the registrars' office on the half landing, next to the plaque to Fra Newberry, above a row of lovely little rondels, the place was a riot of detail.

I also associate that first day with the meeting of new friends, whom I still hold in high regard.

Every day I spent there I pinched myself with the delight at the realisation of my long-held dream and I felt very much part of its community, we all share the love of what we came to call The Mack.

Flames gripped the Mackintosh Building on Friday night. Ian Barclay

Of course, the life of a student has its ups and downs and mine certainly had its moments. But being in such a beautiful building and being part of that community helped a great deal. We did not really know how much at the time.

The student days soon passed and we went on to other things but that building retained its attraction and we would be delighted to get back to visit exhibitions, lectures and the annual degree shows.

Somehow the old building gave me a sense of permanence as things in my own life started to change and more recently as my time as a citizen of Glasgow came to an end and I moved back to my native Stornoway.

I always had the idea that I could reacquaint myself at any time with our dear old Mack, recharge my creative inspiration and be welcomed to our artistic home base.

Like all who loved this old pile I looked forward to seeing the restoration of the library and the other parts destroyed by the last fire. But the intensity of this most recent inferno last Friday night appears to have been truly destructive, we now await to see the full extent.

We are really glad no one was hurt or died, in these two fires, this gives a glimmer of hope to those of us who want to see it rise again from these sad ashes.

But there are very many questions that now need to be answered, to safeguard our heritage, the public and those brave men and women of the emergency services that have done so much to prevent this awful situation from being a traumatic tragedy.

