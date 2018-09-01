  • STV
Mountain high: Photographers capture spirit of Scotland's summits

Laura Piper Laura Piper

How many of our country's epic mountain locations have you managed to visit?

Mountain view: Sunset over Loch Katrine from Ben A'an.
Mountain view: Sunset over Loch Katrine from Ben A’an. John Thow‎

Scotland has, by far, some of the most striking mountain views in the world.

From the mighty presence of Ben Nevis to the snowy peaks of the Cairngorms,

Experienced walkers love the Cuillin ridge in Skye. There are also formidable Munros at Lochnagar, Glen Affric and the wilds of Knoydart.

On April 1, we were very excited to announce the beginning of a year of photo challenges in partnership with our long standing friends, the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.

Each month, a new theme is issued - the only request, that photographers have fun exploring this amazing and beautiful country we get to call home.

For August, the challenge was Scotland's mountains - the task to capture them in all their glory.

Over the last few weeks, hundreds of striking images have been sent in from people all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final roundup.

It has by far been our most popular theme this year so it is well worth checking out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvmountainfeature.

Take a look at some of the incredible pictures below which we felt truly captured the "spirit" of Scotland's mountains.

If you would like to take part in the next photo challenge, please watch out for announcements on the Scotland from the Roadside page.

The Mountains Are Calling

Meall Mor summit at Glencoe by Karen Daly

Scotland from the Roadside.
Scotland from the Roadside. Karen Daly

Sunrise over the Buachaille by Simon Boyle

Scotland from the Roadside.
Scotland from the Roadside. Simon Boyle

The peak of Gars Bheinn by Karen Daly

Scotland from the Roadside.
Scotland from the Roadside. Karen Daly

Black Cuillins from Sligachan by Christopher Andrew

Scotland from the Roadside.
Scotland from the Roadside. Christopher Andrew

The east ridge of Stob Coire Sgreamhach at Glen Coe by Allan Donald

Scotland from the Roadside.
Scotland from the Roadside. Allan Donald

The Cuillin at sunrise on the Isle of Skye by Tom Sz

Tom Sz
Tom Sz

Moonrise from the Inaccessible Pinnacle on Skye by Craig McDearmid

Scotland from the Roadside.
Scotland from the Roadside. Craig McDearmid

Fairy pools by Sgurr an Fheadain by Matt Deamer‎

Scotland from the Roadside.
Scotland from the Roadside. Matt Deamer‎

Glen Coe by Mo Bryce

Scotland from the Roadside.
Scotland from the Roadside. Mo Bryce

Sunset over Loch Katrine from Ben A'an by John Thow

Scotland from the Roadside.
Scotland from the Roadside. John Thow‎

Check out the other entries submitted over the year so far for our monthly photo challenges.

April: Land of Light

May: Wild Scotland

June: Awesome Reflections

July: Young Talent

