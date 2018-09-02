Glasgow’s murals and the art which captured our imagination

The murals were first created to clean up the city but are now works of art in their own right.

Wander through Glasgow's city centre and it won't take you long until you stumble upon one of the eye-catching murals on the gable end of a building or a long stretch of wall.

Some are bright, bold and fun while others depict a story that captures an emotion embedded within the city's history.

Together they symbolise a celebration of street art and a collective effort to bring life to unloved spots across the city. Together they make up the Glasgow mural trail.

When Jane Laiolo and the city centre regeneration team commissioned the first mural ten years ago at the height of the recession, they had not anticipated the success this project would have.

The initial goal was to clean up graffiti hotspots, using a couple of smaller scale murals to test the waters.

To their delight, the murals were not targets for graffiti - a sign of respect perhaps - and the public response to the work was also encouraging.

'The Swimmer' at the Kingston Bridge was the first large scale mural to be completed. GCC

This led to the creation of 'The Swimmer' mural at the Kingston Bridge by Sam Bates, known as Smug, after the city was selected to host the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

It caught the eyes of commuters and became the first in a chain of exciting splashes of colour across Glasgow.

"We wanted to do something with photorealism that would give Glasgow a point of difference," Jane says.

"There are a number of cities with really famous and successful street art schemes in places like New York and Berlin.

"We stuck quite closely to the idea that we want to create big beautiful works of art - unique works of art - that anyone could come and appreciate."

'Honey I shrunk the Kids' remains a popular mural in Glasgow. GCC

As well as fun murals such as 'Honey I Shrunk the Kids' which shows a woman with a magnifying glass reaching out to pick up an object from the street, the project also commissioned murals with a nod to Glasgow's past.

The St Mungo mural is one of these, with the sixth century saint shown in modern clothes while affectionately holding a robin on his finger.

Although officially untitled, the mural acquired its name during a social media outpouring of affection where the work was shared 1.5 million times within its first week.

The St Mungo mural was created by artist Smug. GCC

Growing steadily in momentum in the first few years, the 2014 Commonwealth Games spotlight on the city gave the project a global audience for the first time, and a sprinkling of sporting murals were added to the growing portfolio as a result.

"Various media companies covered the murals or flashed them up during promotional material or viewing for the Games in 2014 and that seemed to generate a lot more worldwide interest," Jane says.

"Ever since then, we've been inundated with people who love the murals, who want to come and see them or who want to commission their own murals."

This mural was made to celebrate the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. GCC

Ali Smith from Art Pistols Projects has collaborated with many of the mural artists over the years, and is a big supporter of the work adding that he thinks it has given new street artists many opportunities.

"There are now a lot of artists crossing over between street spaces and gallery spaces" Ali says.

"So not only is it giving them opportunities to paint in the street but it is opening up another realm of possibilities with galleries interested to work with them.

"I find that people are much more comfortable commenting on street art than they are art that is on a gallery wall, it breaks down the barriers a wee bit more.

"They get people's attention for a passing moment and it brings a smile, a bit of joy, a little bit of intrigue.

"It distracts people for a moment from whatever is going on in their day to day lives.

"There were so many big dull grey walls that were getting vandalised and fly posted so it makes perfect sense and it has become a real asset to the city."

The latest mural to be added to the trail has been well received on social media. James Chapelard / SWNS

For the past four years, a mural trail has been connecting the works of art together, with apps and tours now set up to guide people between the work.

New work continues to be at the forefront of the project, with a mural celebrating 150 years since Charles Rennie Mackintosh revealed in June by street artist Rogue-One.

This was followed by St Enoch and Child this month, a piece of work complementing the St Mungo mural with an interpretation of St Enoch cradling her beloved St Mungo.

Looking ahead, Jane says plans are afoot to continue making and updating the mural trail in years to come and make it a talking point associated with Glasgow.

The 60ft by 40ft wall features a portrait of Mackintosh looking through a stained-glass window. Big Partnership

A mural fund is currently available for artists interested in taking part, with Jane adding that plans are considered to replace some of the early murals like the Kingston Swimmer with new creations.

"They seem to evoke a lovely emotional reaction in people who see them," Jane says.

"The detail is amazing, and it is all spray paint. These guys are so talented.

"They've now become works of art in their own right.

"When I took my mum around the murals on Saturday, there were little crowds of people at every single mural, stopping to take photographs.

"It is attracting people to the city without a doubt, and that's what we want.

"I can't tell you how happy it makes me."

Have a look at the Mural Trail map here.

Footage courtesy of GCC

