  • STV
  • MySTV

Student's magical picture book inspired by Glasgow park

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

The Star in the Forest by Helen Kellock was inspired by Pollok Park in Glasgow.

Magic: Helen's work has been snapped up by a publisher.
Magic: Helen's work has been snapped up by a publisher. Helen Kellock

As two little girls wander through a forest, their torch the only light among the gloomy trees, they go in search of a fallen star.

The whimsical scene, crafted from paints, pastels and pencil may be straight out of a children's book, but the forest's inspiration lies in one of Glasgow's well known landmarks.

"I actually live just outside Pollok Park," explains illustrator and author Helen Kellock.

"It started one night when I couldn't sleep and I was looking out at the park here, which feels like a forest.

"I started to think about these two little girls out there at night.

"That's where it originated from, a scribble in my sketchbook at 3am."

Little Pip and Maisie are the stars of Helen's first children's book.
Little Pip and Maisie are the stars of Helen's first children's book. Helen Kellock

The 31-year-old from Glasgow has just completed her masters at Glasgow School of Art, using the time during her studies to create the magical world for her characters Pip and Maisie in The Star in the Forest.

The story sees the two sisters go in search of a fallen star in a forest, making their way through the trees in the night with only their torches to guide their way.

As they journey deeper and deeper, the story explores each sister's different personalities and addresses their fears with what lurks just out of sight.

"I've heard that the illustrations have been described as quite magical, the colour palette is quite dark but there's a strong use of contrasting light there so it has a strong atmosphere to them," Helen explains.

Having originally studied fine art at the famous art school, Helen began exploring English literature at Glasgow University after taking an evening course in writing fiction for children.

"I had wanted to do my own children's picture books, I had been working on that periodically in the few years before and I really wanted to really focus and dig into develop my own visual language and really develop a couple of stories I had already had in my head," Helen explains.

"It was mostly for the time and the space for it just to really focus."

The 31-year-has a huge collection of picture books.
The 31-year-has a huge collection of picture books. Helen Kellock

Helen's ideas for stories meant she wanted to take ownership in how they were presented, creating her own visual language to tell a tale rather than illustrating work by other writers.

"I'm such a nerd, I have so many children's picture books. I have no children but i have a huge collection of picture books in my house.

Her love of children's picture books has driven her to create this magical world based on her hometown, winning the Batsford Prize for Children's Illustration and being highly commended for the Macmillan Book Prize in the process.

Her hand-drawn illustrations will go on display at Glasgow School of Art's graduate degree show, which has been moved to a different venue following the devastating fire at the school which took place earlier this year.

Helen says that it was a difficult time for her and her classmates, but she adds she has been proud how they have worked to produce work in time for the degree show.

"It was quite a challenging term with the fire for us so everyone had to work really hard over the last six weeks to try and gather things together and I think everyone's done a fantastic job.

"I feel like considering the time constraints and difficulties we've had, I'm really proud of the work I've put together and I feel that both projects are quite different and i'm pleased about that."

Out to Sea explores grief, using the ocean as a metaphor.
Out to Sea explores grief, using the ocean as a metaphor. Helen Kellock

As Helen looks forward to The Star in the Forest being published in autumn next year, she has already finished her second children's book Out to Sea.

"It's looking at grief using the metaphor of the ocean to look at this girl's journey through her own personal grief and seeing the sea as a metaphor for her own journey," she says.

Also inspired by Scotland, Helen went to coastal towns to research ideas for her next set of illustrations.

"I went up to Oban, Fraserburgh, Portpatrick and did a lot of research by the beach which I really enjoyed, taking wee boat trips and taking photos and started gathering drawings while I was on location."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.