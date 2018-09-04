  • STV
  • MySTV

How four-year-old boy won hearts of everyone he met in hospital

Pamela Tulloch Pamela Tulloch

Inspirational McKenzie Brackley, from Leven, is being rewarded for his bravery by Prince Harry.

From across the ward, McKenzie Brackley would shout 'I love you' to his friend - a fellow patient he had taken under his wing. If he could get out of bed, he would walk over and gently hold her hand.

His words of encouragement were beyond his young years but the impact was profound and of such comfort to his friend who was nervously waiting to have her tracheostomy tube changed.

Despite his own adversities, McKenzie's bright smile never wavered during his 13 months in Edinburgh's Royal Hospital for Sick Children and his determination proved an inspiration to all he came into contact with.

McKenzie became seriously ill at the age of two when a rare virus caused him to have life-threatening and sudden onset of paralysis, meaning he was unable to breathe for himself or move.

Once out of danger, McKenzie's fighting spirit became apparent as he worked hard at a wide range of intensive therapies and learned how to swallow, speak and walk again.

While showing courage as he committed to these therapies, he was never shy of pulling a cheeky face and lifting the mood within the hospital ward at the same time.

Staff observed this young boy, from Leven, helping other children in the ward when they were feeling scared or sad and take part in hospital charity fundraising campaigns with an abundance of energy.

He unknowingly acted as an inspiration and won the hearts of everyone he met - health professionals and patients alike.

Mother Amy says McKenzie is an 'inspiration' to her.
Mother Amy says McKenzie is an 'inspiration' to her.

Having watched his progress with immense pride, McKenzie's mother Amy says she is delighted that her little boy, now four, will be able to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and accept an award for his courage.

He has been named as a winner in the 2018 WellChild Awards after being picked from hundreds of nominees across the UK.

With Prince Harry as its Patron, the WellChild charity funds programmes to help families with children with serious illness or exceptional health needs, and help with the transition from hospital to home.

McKenzie's cheeky personality cheered up other patients in hospital.
McKenzie's cheeky personality cheered up other patients in hospital.

Collecting the award in London on September 4 in the category of Inspirational Child, the award celebrates the courage of children coping with a serious illness or complex condition.

Travelling down by plane, a journey McKenzie was very excited about, Amy says the award is a well-deserved recognition of the sheer bravery her son has shown in recent years.

"Even though he has been through so much for a four-year-old, he always keeps smiling, he is always cheeky, always wanting to try something new and never stopping," Amy says.

"He will do anything for anyone so I just thought he deserved some credit for it.

"There was a little girl he absolutely fell in love with, and he used to go and give her his teddy.

"And there was a boy, who was 14, who needed a tracheotomy but he was scared he would lose his voice if he had it put in, so they asked if McKenzie would speak to him.

"McKenzie was more than happy to speak to him. This boy had the tracheotomy put in and they became pretty close.

"I loved his attitude towards it all."

This is McKenzie before he became unwell as a result of the Enterovirus D68
This is McKenzie before he became unwell as a result of the Enterovirus D68

When McKenzie first began to feel unwell, it was first thought to be an ear infection, and then a chest infection. A few days later, he went downhill very quickly.

Within a two-hour period, he couldn't stand and was struggling to breathe as the Enterovirus D68 brought on the life-threatening Acute Flaccid Paralysis.

"Within a few hours our lives changed forever when my happy, healthy, beautiful boy became dangerously ill and had to fight for his life," Amy says.

"When McKenzie was lying in hospital trying to understand what was happening to him and what he was going through, that was very difficult.

"His treatment was very hard to work out what was best for him because it is such a rare virus."

McKenzie switched on the Christmas lights in Jenners in 2017.
McKenzie switched on the Christmas lights in Jenners in 2017. Jenners

When first diagnosed, Amy was told that her son may never be able to breathe by himself, walk again or regain any movement.

Day by day, he would turn his attention to his therapies and show an incredible amount of determination to regain his mobility and independence, a process which Amy says has fascinated doctors.

He is now at the point where the strength in his legs has returned and he only needs a ventilator at night.

He does still has some residual paralysis and weakness and struggles to keep his weight up, however, Amy says he is still making progress and that they are all hopeful of further improvements over time.

"McKenzie is doing amazing compared to what any of us thought he would," Amy says. "He doesn't let it stand in his way, he doesn't see himself as having a disability, that's the best bit about it because he can keep pushing himself.

"I always say to him 'just reach for the stars, just try whatever you want and I am not going to stop you'.

"He's my little inspiration and I am the proudest mum in the world."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.