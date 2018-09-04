How four-year-old boy won hearts of everyone he met in hospital

Inspirational McKenzie Brackley, from Leven, is being rewarded for his bravery by Prince Harry.

From across the ward, McKenzie Brackley would shout 'I love you' to his friend - a fellow patient he had taken under his wing. If he could get out of bed, he would walk over and gently hold her hand.

His words of encouragement were beyond his young years but the impact was profound and of such comfort to his friend who was nervously waiting to have her tracheostomy tube changed.

Despite his own adversities, McKenzie's bright smile never wavered during his 13 months in Edinburgh's Royal Hospital for Sick Children and his determination proved an inspiration to all he came into contact with.

McKenzie became seriously ill at the age of two when a rare virus caused him to have life-threatening and sudden onset of paralysis, meaning he was unable to breathe for himself or move.

Once out of danger, McKenzie's fighting spirit became apparent as he worked hard at a wide range of intensive therapies and learned how to swallow, speak and walk again.

While showing courage as he committed to these therapies, he was never shy of pulling a cheeky face and lifting the mood within the hospital ward at the same time.

Staff observed this young boy, from Leven, helping other children in the ward when they were feeling scared or sad and take part in hospital charity fundraising campaigns with an abundance of energy.

He unknowingly acted as an inspiration and won the hearts of everyone he met - health professionals and patients alike.

Mother Amy says McKenzie is an 'inspiration' to her.

Having watched his progress with immense pride, McKenzie's mother Amy says she is delighted that her little boy, now four, will be able to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and accept an award for his courage.

He has been named as a winner in the 2018 WellChild Awards after being picked from hundreds of nominees across the UK.

With Prince Harry as its Patron, the WellChild charity funds programmes to help families with children with serious illness or exceptional health needs, and help with the transition from hospital to home.

McKenzie's cheeky personality cheered up other patients in hospital.

Collecting the award in London on September 4 in the category of Inspirational Child, the award celebrates the courage of children coping with a serious illness or complex condition.

Travelling down by plane, a journey McKenzie was very excited about, Amy says the award is a well-deserved recognition of the sheer bravery her son has shown in recent years.

"Even though he has been through so much for a four-year-old, he always keeps smiling, he is always cheeky, always wanting to try something new and never stopping," Amy says.

"He will do anything for anyone so I just thought he deserved some credit for it.

"There was a little girl he absolutely fell in love with, and he used to go and give her his teddy.

"And there was a boy, who was 14, who needed a tracheotomy but he was scared he would lose his voice if he had it put in, so they asked if McKenzie would speak to him.

"McKenzie was more than happy to speak to him. This boy had the tracheotomy put in and they became pretty close.

"I loved his attitude towards it all."

This is McKenzie before he became unwell as a result of the Enterovirus D68

When McKenzie first began to feel unwell, it was first thought to be an ear infection, and then a chest infection. A few days later, he went downhill very quickly.

Within a two-hour period, he couldn't stand and was struggling to breathe as the Enterovirus D68 brought on the life-threatening Acute Flaccid Paralysis.

"Within a few hours our lives changed forever when my happy, healthy, beautiful boy became dangerously ill and had to fight for his life," Amy says.

"When McKenzie was lying in hospital trying to understand what was happening to him and what he was going through, that was very difficult.

"His treatment was very hard to work out what was best for him because it is such a rare virus."

McKenzie switched on the Christmas lights in Jenners in 2017. Jenners

When first diagnosed, Amy was told that her son may never be able to breathe by himself, walk again or regain any movement.

Day by day, he would turn his attention to his therapies and show an incredible amount of determination to regain his mobility and independence, a process which Amy says has fascinated doctors.

He is now at the point where the strength in his legs has returned and he only needs a ventilator at night.

He does still has some residual paralysis and weakness and struggles to keep his weight up, however, Amy says he is still making progress and that they are all hopeful of further improvements over time.

"McKenzie is doing amazing compared to what any of us thought he would," Amy says. "He doesn't let it stand in his way, he doesn't see himself as having a disability, that's the best bit about it because he can keep pushing himself.

"I always say to him 'just reach for the stars, just try whatever you want and I am not going to stop you'.

"He's my little inspiration and I am the proudest mum in the world."

