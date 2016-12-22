Elderly woman dies in two-car crash on A82 in Highlands

The road remains closed between Drumnadrochit and Dochgarroch after the collision.

A 79-year-old woman has died in a two-car crash on the A82.

The pensioner was behind the wheel of a Ford Focus that collided with a Land Rover Discovery at Lochend, near Inverness, at around 12.50pm on Thursday.

Nobody else was injured in the collision but the road remains closed between Drumnadrochit and Dochgarroch.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Sadly a 79-year-old woman has died following a collision on the A82 near Lochend.

"The emergency services were alerted to a collision at around 12.50pm today involving a Ford Focus driven by the woman and a Land Rover Discovery. The occupants of the latter were not injured.

"The road remains closed between Drumnadrochit and Dochgarroch and is unlikely to open again until early evening. Diversions are in place via Drumnadrochit at the A833/A862 towards Beauly and via the A9/A86 for HGVs.

"The woman's next of kin have been informed and further information will be issue in due course."

