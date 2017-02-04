Three climbers in hospital after avalanche on Ben Nevis

The injured climbers were rescued on Saturday and taken to Belford Hospital for treatment.

Ben Nevis: Three injured climbers rescued from avalanche. PA

Three people have been injured in an an avalanche on Ben Nevis.

Police received a report of an avalanche on the UK's tallest mountain at around 12.15pm on Saturday.

Coastguard rescue helicopters attended, along with volunteers from the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

They rescued the three injured mountain climbers, who were then taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William for treatment.

A police spokesperson said: "Approximately 12pm on Saturday, February 4, a report was received by police of an avalanche on Ben Nevis.

"Rescue helicopters from HM Coastguard assisted Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team with the rescue of three injured climbers who are subsequently receiving medical attention at the Belford Hospital in Fort William for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

