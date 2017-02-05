Climber airlifted to hospital after avalanche in Cairngorms

Mountaineer suffered leg injuries on Garbh Choire in second avalanche of day in the Highlands.

Airlifted: Mountaineer flown to hospital from Cairngorms. Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/PA Images

A a climber was airlifted to hospital after an avalanche in the Cairngorms.

The man suffered injuries to his leg on Saturday evening after being caught up in the avalanche on Garbh Choire, Braeriach, sparking a mountain rescue operation.

The injured man was taken to Raigmore Hospital after a Coastguard helicopter was called out at around 6.30pm and quickly found him.

Braemar and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams were also dispatched but the coastguard team resolved the situation.

It came just hour after three climbers were also caught up in an earlier avalanche on Ben Nevis.

A statement from Braemar Mountain Rescue on its Facebook page said: "Team called out tonight after a report of a climber having been avalanched in the Garbh Choire, Braeriach.

"Thankfully Coastguard Rescue 951 got into the area and uplifted the injured male who had sustained a leg injury, thanks once agian guys.

"Cheers also to Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team for responding. Take care out there people, it's full on winter conditions, please read forecasts and pick your route."

Coastguard rescue helicopters attended the incident on Ben Nevis, along with volunteers from the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

They rescued the three injured mountain climbers, who were then taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William for treatment.

A police spokesperson said: "Approximately 12pm on Saturday, February 4, a report was received by police of an avalanche on Ben Nevis.

"Rescue helicopters from HM Coastguard assisted Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team with the rescue of three injured climbers who are subsequently receiving medical attention at the Belford Hospital in Fort William for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries."

Posting on their Facebook page, Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said: "A lucky escape for three climbers avalanched on the north face of Ben Nevis this afternoon.

"With 30cm of fresh snow and more falling, the avalanche risk is considerable - plan carefully if you are heading out."